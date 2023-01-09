Elephant Rumblings: Liam Hendriks diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

It’s Monday, Athletics Nation.
Yesterday brought sad news, as three-time All-Star, former Oakland Athletic, and all-around great guy Liam Hendriks announced via Instagram that he will begin treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma today.
Earlier Sunday evening, Liam Hendriks announced he is beginning treatment tomorrow for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. We’re all with you, Liam! pic.twitter.com/iLF1IpByp5— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 9, 2023
Hendriks’ announcement prompted a widespread outpouring of support from the baseball community.
Liam is easily one of the best people in the game. All my thoughts of support to him and his wife, Kristi, as they battle this challenge. https://t.co/sgF8i2cito— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) January 9, 2023
No information has been disclosed as to the stage of disease or what Hendriks’ specific course of treatment or prognosis may be, but Liam expressed determination and conveyed a positive spirit in making his announcement. In affirming the team’s support for Hendriks, White Sox president and general manager Rick Hahn stated that there will be no update on their star closer’s playing status until opening day “at the earliest.”
Hendriks is one of the A’s greatest pitching success stories in recent years. He went from being designated for assignment a fifth time in 2018 to emerging as one of baseball’s best relievers just a year later. Hendriks was lights out for the A’s in 2019 and 2020, posting a sub- 2.00 ERA both seasons. He signed with the White Sox as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season, and has led the AL with 75 saves while in Chicago.
Hendriks has been active in promoting and supporting charitable causes. LaMond Pope at the Chicago Tribune reported that Liam and his wife Kristi donated meals to Chicago’s first responders shortly after arriving in the Windy City. Near to my heart, the Hendriks are animal lovers who have supported welfare organizations such as Remember Me Thursday.
Athletics Nation would like to express heartfelt support to Liam Hendriks and his family, and wish him a full and speedy recovery. For more information on Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and efforts to fight the disease, visit the American Cancer Society.
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
HBD Ken Waldichuk!
Birthday bumps Happy birthday, Ken! pic.twitter.com/pici2eP6EZ— Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 8, 2023
Dermis Garcia, too!
HBD Dermis ✌️ pic.twitter.com/WxZk2PuJY9— Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 7, 2023
Dodgers on Trevor Bauer DFA.
Dodgers cutting ties with Trevor Bauer, still owe him $22.5 million. https://t.co/uXgGyvifHu— John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) January 7, 2023
Off-sport, but it’s good to see Damar Hamlin improving.
GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/PQYClonUHb— (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023
