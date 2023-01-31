Oakland Athletics receive C+ grade for offseason from The Athletic

As the calendar prepares to flip to February, so too does our focus as pitchers and catchers prepare to report by the end of the month. Still, there is time to look back at the offseason and The Athletics’ MLB writers assigned grades for all 30 teams in an article Tuesday. The A’s came out with a C+ which lands them in the lower third, but better than seven other teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Everyone expected Oakland to trade away catcher Sean Murphy this offseason and the return will be scrutinized for many seasons to come. While Oakland didn’t acquire acquire any top line talent, the A’s are hoping that outfielder Esteury Ruiz and Kyle Muller can provide dividends sooner rather than later. The team also added several veterans to the mix in Jace Peterson, Aledmys Diaz, Drew Rucinski and a wild card in Shintaro Fujinami. Veterans like Peterson, Diaz and the newly signed Jesus Aguilar could be spun off into more assets if they produce.

With that as a backdrop, what are your thoughts on the A’s offseason? Assign a grade in the poll and let us know in the comments below.