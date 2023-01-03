 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Happy New Year!

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Happy New Year, Athletics Nation!

I hope 2023 is off to a fine start for everyone. Baseball has been a bit slow over the holidays, leaving us to mull the state of things or what may be, with less actually happening in the here and now. Apropos, I highly recommend checking out the moderately bullish prospect comps that Nico closed out 2022 with, if you haven’t already.

I’m sure business will be gearing up around the league now with the holidays behind us, and before we know it, Spring Training will be upon us. But for now, I’ll savor my last moments of respite before diving into what promises to be a speedy and industrious 2023.

All the best in the year ahead, AN!

