Elephant Rumblings: A’s need to commit

With most eyes focused on the NFL Conference Championship games this weekend, Saturday was a pretty slow news day for the Oakland Athletics overall. Pitchers and catchers will report soon and things will certainly be picking up.

There hasn’t been much news in regards to Oakland’s stadium situation and Casey Pratt reacted to that in a recent YouTube video. One of the reasons that he thinks things have gone silent on the team’s side is that things seem to blow up in their face whenever they have made an announcement. Pratt goes on to discuss how the franchise has Oakland and Las Vegas against each other and that they are going to have to commit one way or another in order to get something done.

Nico: Irvin-Hernaiz Deal: Blogfather Reactions Are Selling Like Hot Takes

Oakland A’s 2023 Community Prospect List No. 2

Hoynes: Guardings promote JT Maguire to complete manager Terry Francona’s coaching staff

Heyman: Free agent starter Michael Wacha is still looking for a two-year deal

Park: Twins first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff is taking 50-60 swings per day and is on track after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last season

Cichalski: How the song “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” helped lead to Billy Martin’s dismissal in Texas

MLBTR: Rockies owner Dick Monfort critical of Padres’ offseason

Muratore: Sarah Langs’ BBWAA honor couldn’t be more fitting

Cole Irvin thanked Oakland on Twitter and Instagram.

Thank you for everything Oaklandhttps://t.co/mBOVffxXxl — Cole Irvin (@Swirvin_irvin19) January 28, 2023

New Athletics broadcaster Johnny Doskow discussed his new role with the team on A’s Cast.