Elephant Rumblings: A’s need to commit

Happy Sunday Athletics Nation!
With most eyes focused on the NFL Conference Championship games this weekend, Saturday was a pretty slow news day for the Oakland Athletics overall. Pitchers and catchers will report soon and things will certainly be picking up.
There hasn’t been much news in regards to Oakland’s stadium situation and Casey Pratt reacted to that in a recent YouTube video. One of the reasons that he thinks things have gone silent on the team’s side is that things seem to blow up in their face whenever they have made an announcement. Pratt goes on to discuss how the franchise has Oakland and Las Vegas against each other and that they are going to have to commit one way or another in order to get something done.
A’s Coverage
Best of Twitter
Cole Irvin thanked Oakland on Twitter and Instagram.
New Athletics broadcaster Johnny Doskow discussed his new role with the team on A’s Cast.
