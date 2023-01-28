Elephant Rumblings: Forst speaks on the team

Happy Saturday morning everyone!

General Manager David Forst spoke yesterday on some A’s topics, from the recent signing of Aguilar, to the Irvin trade, to the state of some of the starting options and how their recovering from surgery.

The A’s finally made the Jesus Aguilar deal official, with Aguilar taking the roster spot of the just-traded Cole Irvin. Forst spoke on his upcoming role on the team, saying that Aguilar will be playing “most days” at either first base or DH, which shouldn’t surprise anyone with the current options on the roster. That’s generally what he did last year between the Marlins and Orioles, anyway.

It also sounds like Aguilar has been making some adjustments to his batting stance, as well as embracing his new role as a mentor and leader for a young Oakland team:

Jesús Aguilar said he's been working on rebuilding his stance this offseason to adjust to pitchers throwing more fastballs up in the zone. Most important thing for him signing with the A's was the chance to play every day. Also looks forward to helping younger players develop. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) January 27, 2023

Just a reminder: he hit 16 home runs last year which would have been third on the team, behind Seth Brown and the traded Sean Murphy. Aguilar will also be getting a very unique number in A’s history:

Jesús Aguilar has jersey No. 99 listed on the A's roster, which he wore last year with Miami and Baltimore. The only other player in A's history to have worn No. 99 in the regular season was outfielder Willie Crawford in 1977. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) January 27, 2023

Forst also provided an update on a couple starting pitching options in Paul Blackburn and James Kaprielian:

Forst said Paul Blackburn and James Kaprielian have progressed well in their rehab and he expects both to have already thrown off a mound by the start of Spring Training: "I think it’s reasonable to expect both guys to be ready to go.” — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) January 27, 2023

Blackburn, if healthy, looks like the most likely Opening Day starter now that Irvin is gone. As for Kap, the A’s could afford to start him on the IL to start the year if he’s not 100% ready from shoulder surgery; they have so many options in the rotation right now that they don’t need him immediately. Also, he’s out of options so if he’s healthy he’ll be with the team, but an IL stint would give the club a chance to take a look at one of the other options for a bit before he returns.

And then Forst finally touched on the Irvin trade, specifically citing that rotation depth as a key reason the organization felt comfortable making the move. He then spoke on the player coming back for Irvin, young infielder Darell Hernaiz:

Forst on acquiring prospect Darell Hernaiz in Cole Irvin deal: "We're focused on finding more young position player talent to add. A kid with great athleticism and really good track record in High-A as far as contact rate. Our scouts are really excited about what they've seen." — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) January 27, 2023

Everyone seemed to have felt that the return for our Opening Day starter was light, but the scouts saw something that they really liked about him. It’s also clear that from here on out, they’ll be looking to add more position player prospects than arms, at least for now.

Best of Twitter:

Casey Pratt served up this positive nugget on Howard Terminal funding…

RM3 checks a bunch of boxes for Oakland's Waterfront Area. Those include Ferry Enhancements, Goods Movement, and SF Bay Trails. All of those boxes are checked by Oakland's off-site infrastructure plan. pic.twitter.com/3whubtHcEw — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 27, 2023

…and also likes the recent new addition to the broadcast team.

I always LOVED going to Sacramento to cover the River Cats when they were the A's affiliate. One of my favorite things to do while there was chat with @JDoskow. This is cool. https://t.co/dCEhdZWsnz — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 27, 2023

Cole Hamels making a comeback?

Cole Hamels threw for teams today in Arlington, Texas, and was said to look “insanely good.” Predicts he will receive interest off this session. 88-91 mph. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 27, 2023

A couple A’s prospects tied the knot. Congrats, guys!