Elephant Rumblings: Reactions to the Cole Irvin trade

I was somewhat surprised but hardly shocked that the A’s traded Cole Irvin to the Orioles yesterday for Baltimore’s 16th ranked prospect, Darrell Hernaiz. Irvin was the A’s best pitcher in 2022, and he isn’t even arbitration eligible until 2024.

Baseball Trade Values certainly doesn’t like this trade: Irvin plus minor league righty Kyle Virbitsky, who was also sent to the Orioles as a side piece in the trade, combine for an estimated value of $16.2 million versus a comparatively meager valuation of $2.7 million for Hernaiz.

Today the #Orioles reportedly acquired LHP Cole Irvin ($15.0M median trade value) and RHP Kyle Virbitsky ($1.2M) from the #Athletics in exchange for SS Darell Hernaiz ($2.7M).



The deal is rejected by our model as an overpay by Oakland. — Baseball Trade Values (@BaseballValues) January 26, 2023

Melissa Lockard at The Athletic seems underwhelmed by the Irvin deal:

Was out for a bit and just catching up but that's a pretty uninspiring trade for the A's, to say the least. Certainly looks like a salary dump to clear space for Aguilar, which is really grim given how low their payroll is. But also, why throw in a quality arm like Vribitsky too? — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) January 26, 2023

Trading a starter made sense given the depth they've built there, but Irvin was also the only truly reliable arm both from consistency and health the past two seasons. Seemed like a good anchor for a young rotation. Oh well. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) January 26, 2023

The A’s are indeed stacked with starters. Irvin is a reliable workhorse, but his stuff is back-of-rotation caliber. He could well be crowded out by up-and-coming prospects like Ken Waldichuk and new acquisitions like Shintaro Fujinami. Per Martin Gallegos at MLB.com, A’s general manager David Forst expressed confidence in the A’s starter depth, stating, “We feel like we do have a deep rotation. What we lack in experience, we have in talent we believe coming up.”

It also seems that the A’s front office is high on position players who possess great athleticism, and Hernaiz fits that profile. Back in October, Orioles director of player development Matt Blood said that Hernaiz is “just a very toolsy young player who can sometimes get overlooked. But if you look at his numbers this year, he, at his age, really, really performed. He’s a guy to keep an eye on.”

Let's hope that Hernaiz is indeed the hidden gem that Blood suggested.

Rotation hopefuls.

A's starting rotation options following Cole Irvin trade: Paul Blackburn, Ken Waldichuk, Drew Rucinski, Shintaro Fujinami, Kyle Muller, A.J. Puk, JP Sears, James Kaprielian, Adrián Martínez, Adam Oller — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) January 26, 2023

Roster moves.

Hal bids Cole farewell.

⁦.@Swirvin_irvin19⁩ humored me and seemed genuinely excited when I offered him a card, and then requested that I start "swirvin irvin" chants when he was pitching. Good luck on a contender, brother!!! pic.twitter.com/fjp0FSviiT — Hal the Hot Dog Guy, PhD (@AsHotDog) January 26, 2023

