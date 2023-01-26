Tyler Soderstrom, Ken Waldichuk on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list

MLB Pipeline released its Top 100 prospects list for the 2023 season Thursday night live on MLB Network. The Oakland Athletics landed a pair of prospects on the list in catcher Tyler Soderstrom and left-hander Ken Waldichuk.

Soderstrom moves up eight spots to No. 39 on the preseason list. He tore through High-A and Double-A in 2022 and ended the season with a nine-game cameo at Triple-A. Overall, the numbers were impressive as he put up a .267/.324/.501 line with 29 home runs in 134 games. He should start the season back at Triple A and could be an option for the big league roster as soon as sometime this season.

Waldichuk came in at No. 76. Acquired from the Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade, Waldichuk made seven starts for the A’s down the stretch posting a 4.93 ERA to go along with a 4.30 FIP. He did end the season on a good note with seven scoreless innings against the Angels and allowed just six hits, one run and struck out 12 over his final two starts.

Zack Gelof ended the 2022 season on Pipeline’s list at No. 94, but didn’t crack the list this time around.