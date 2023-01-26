Athletics trade Cole Irvin to Baltimore

The Oakland Athletics have traded left-hander Cole Irvin and minor league pitcher Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for infield prospect Darrell Hernaiz according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal has not been announced by the team.

One more player is involved in this deal: Right-hander Kyle Virbitsky is going from the A's to the Orioles.



So, final deal:



Orioles get: LHP Cole Irvin and RHP Kyle Virbitsky



Hernaiz was the Orioles 16th best prospect per MLB Pipeline. He is 21 years old and was drafted Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft. He advanced three levels in 2022 ending the season with a 13-game stretch at Double-A. In 105 games in the minors last season, Hernaiz hit .273/.341/.438 with 12 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

Per MLB Pipeline, athleticism is Hernaiz‘s calling card:

Athleticism is Hernaiz’s calling card. He’s been described as something of a shortstop starter kit, with a projectable frame and the tools to do a little bit of everything on the field. He has quick-twitch bat speed and developing power, which allowed him to tripled his home run output in his jump to affiliated ball. Good instincts and a strong internal clock give him the ability to play all over the infield, but his actions are still somewhat raw and his arm is just average, which led to a high error count at Delmarva. Herniaz’s high energy and good motor help mitigate those defensive issues and project as assets on the bases, especially if he learns to control the zone and reach base at a higher clip.

Irvin started 30 games for the A’s in 2022 and posted a 3.98 ERA and a 4.21 FIP in 181.0 innings. He was penciled in to front the rotation in 2023, but Oakland has a number of rotation options that were expected to battle it out for spots during the spring.

UPDATE - The Athletics have officially announced the move.