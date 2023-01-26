Athletics Nation is looking for new writers

Athletics Nation has been through some rough times recently, but in the short time that I have been here, I have marveled at the resiliency of this community. I talked a little bit in the comments of this article, about my vision for the site and one of the first orders of business is to staff up the masthead. So, I am again turning to our vast community for help.

I am looking to add at least three writers to the masthead. Maybe more, depending on what kind of response I get. I am looking for people that can help out with game coverage as well as breaking news. We also have opportunities for feature stories as well as some minor league coverage. Game coverage though is our No. 1 priority at this time. New writers will be expected to complete 2-3 articles per week depending on the agreed contract. These are all paid, contractor positions with monthly stipends.

Nico, Daniel and Connor have done a great job of keeping this ship afloat. I want to build the best team I can to help support them and the site.

What qualifications are we looking for

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Athletics.

Be able to produce and edit clean copy.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment

Previous sportswriting experience is preferred.*

*I want to add that while prior writing experience is preferred, it is not a requirement. Additionally, we encourage writers of all backgrounds and identities to apply.

How to Apply

To apply, please email a resume detailing any previous writing experience, a cover letter explaining why you are the best candidate, and a sports related writing sample to athleticsnationsbn [at] gmail [dot] com. Please include “New Writer Application” in the subject line.