Elephant Rumblings: Athletics Nation staffing up for 2023

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
As I’m sure you’ve already noticed, our new site manager Kris Willis has—pretty much instantaneously—vastly expanded on the content being published to the site. I would like to congratulate Kris on the new position and welcome him to the fold.
Kris dished the details on the newly announced significant changes to the A’s player development staff as well as the team’s newest addition, Jesus Aguilar. Kris is also bringing back the Community Prospect List, which I’m sure many of you will welcome.
So as the A’s continue to rebuild towards a new window of contention, it looks like the Athletics Nation rebuild has also begun. This is something we can all be grateful for, though I think it will also require me to re-tool my approach as a contributor a bit. I’m sure we’ll figure things out, but it will be something of a gradual process as additional contributors (hopefully including some AN members) are brought on board and settle into their respective roles.
In the meantime, it will be especially helpful for AN members to provide feedback on the changes in progress. Let us know how we’re doing and if there are any specific changes you would like to see!
Now if we can just get a new stadium. Or owner..
A’s Coverage:
- Willis: Athletics announce player development staff for upcoming season
- Willis: Jesus Aguilar agrees to deal with Athletics, per report
- Willis: Oakland A’s 2023 Community Prospect List: Nominations before our first vote
MLB News & Interest:
- Willis: Scott Rolen elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA
- Andrejev and Rosecrans: Scott Rolen elected into Hall by 5 votes: Who’s been enshrined with fewer votes, previewing 2024 class ($)
- McDonald: Mike Clevinger Under Investigation For Domestic Violence Allegations
- Adams: Brad Ausmus Reportedly Among Astros’ GM Finalists
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
A’s minor league managers for this year announced.
A's 2023 minor league managers:— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) January 24, 2023
Las Vegas (@AviatorsLV): Fran Riordan
Midland (@RockHounds): Bobby Crosby
Lansing (@LansingLugnuts): Craig Conklin
Stockton (@stocktonports): Gregorio Petit
Arizona A's: Adam Rosales
Dominican A's: Cooper Goldby
Psst! Hey, Joe!
Guess Joe Lacob will have to turn his attention to buying a different MLB franchise. https://t.co/zNH9o6c0Di— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 23, 2023
Tenace on Cap’n Sal.
"He and I would get into wrestling matches in the room."— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) January 25, 2023
1972 World Series MVP for the @Athletics Gene Tenace joined A's Cast Live to reflect on his teammate and former roommate, Sal Bando.
You can listen to the full interview here ⬇️
: https://t.co/URHvhLBWdg pic.twitter.com/fUjDFZupac
I hope an AN member wins this.
The first Shintaro Fujinami signed baseball with the A's could be yours— Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 24, 2023
Retweet for a chance to win a Fuji autographed baseball! ⚾✍️ pic.twitter.com/1DGFxVOF55
Smells like team spirit.
Kicking off Spirit Week with Buy One Get One Free to Opening Day ️https://t.co/zUxkdzPvR3 pic.twitter.com/odzgMti15D— Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 24, 2023
SABR with some nice factoids on Bando.
RIP Sal Bando, 78, who helped the @Athletics to a World Series three-peat 1972-4. An unequivocal leader & durable, 4-time AS 3B, Bando avg'd 23 HRs, 90 RBIs in 8-yr span in an offensively depressed era (1969-76). More on his legacy & career in @sabr https://t.co/KK5x44DF9T pic.twitter.com/tb4mSJRumN— SABR BioProject (@SABRbioproject) January 22, 2023
Loading comments...