Elephant Rumblings: Athletics Nation staffing up for 2023

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

As I’m sure you’ve already noticed, our new site manager Kris Willis has—pretty much instantaneously—vastly expanded on the content being published to the site. I would like to congratulate Kris on the new position and welcome him to the fold.

Kris dished the details on the newly announced significant changes to the A’s player development staff as well as the team’s newest addition, Jesus Aguilar. Kris is also bringing back the Community Prospect List, which I’m sure many of you will welcome.

So as the A’s continue to rebuild towards a new window of contention, it looks like the Athletics Nation rebuild has also begun. This is something we can all be grateful for, though I think it will also require me to re-tool my approach as a contributor a bit. I’m sure we’ll figure things out, but it will be something of a gradual process as additional contributors (hopefully including some AN members) are brought on board and settle into their respective roles.

In the meantime, it will be especially helpful for AN members to provide feedback on the changes in progress. Let us know how we’re doing and if there are any specific changes you would like to see!

Now if we can just get a new stadium. Or owner..

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

A’s minor league managers for this year announced.

A's 2023 minor league managers:

Las Vegas (@AviatorsLV): Fran Riordan

Midland (@RockHounds): Bobby Crosby

Lansing (@LansingLugnuts): Craig Conklin

Stockton (@stocktonports): Gregorio Petit

Arizona A's: Adam Rosales

Dominican A's: Cooper Goldby — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) January 24, 2023

Psst! Hey, Joe!

Guess Joe Lacob will have to turn his attention to buying a different MLB franchise. https://t.co/zNH9o6c0Di — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 23, 2023

Tenace on Cap’n Sal.

"He and I would get into wrestling matches in the room."



1972 World Series MVP for the @Athletics Gene Tenace joined A's Cast Live to reflect on his teammate and former roommate, Sal Bando.



You can listen to the full interview here ⬇️



: https://t.co/URHvhLBWdg pic.twitter.com/fUjDFZupac — A's Cast (@athleticscast24) January 25, 2023

I hope an AN member wins this.

The first Shintaro Fujinami signed baseball with the A's could be yours



Retweet for a chance to win a Fuji autographed baseball! ⚾✍️ pic.twitter.com/1DGFxVOF55 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 24, 2023

Smells like team spirit.

Kicking off Spirit Week with Buy One Get One Free to Opening Day ️https://t.co/zUxkdzPvR3 pic.twitter.com/odzgMti15D — Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 24, 2023

SABR with some nice factoids on Bando.