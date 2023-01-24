Scott Rolen elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA

The votes are in and Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. Rolen will be inducted alongside Fred McGriff in a ceremony in Cooperstown on Sunday, July 23. Rolen received 76.3 percent of the vote. Former Rockies first baseman Todd Helton fell just short of the 75 percent threshold receiving 72.2 percent of the vote. Former closer Billy Wagner had the third highest vote total appearing on 68.1 percent of the ballot.

Here is a look at the complete voting results courtesy of Ryan Thibodaux:

Rolen: 76.3

Helton: 72.2

Wagner: 68.1

Jones: 58.1

Sheffield: 55

Beltran: 46.5

Kent: 46.5

A-Rod: 35.7

Manny: 33.2

Vizquel: 19.5

Pettitte: 17

Abreu: 15.4

Rollins: 12.9

Buehrle: 10.8

K-Rod: 10.8

Hunter: 6.9 — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 24, 2023

Among controversial candidates, Carlos Beltran received 46.5 percent of the vote in his first year on the ballot. Alex Rodriguez saw just marginal improvement going from 34.3 percent last year to 35.7 percent during this election cycle. Manny Ramirez improved from 28.9 percent to 33.2 percent, but remains a long way from election. Tori Hunter received 6.9 percent of the vote to remain on the ballot for another year. In all, there will be 15 carry-overs into the next voting cycle.