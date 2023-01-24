Jesus Aguilar agrees to deal with Athletics, per report

The Oakland Athletics are bringing in another first base/DH option after agreeing to a contract with Jesus Aguilar per a report by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser and later confirmed by FanSided’s Robert Murray. The team has not yet announced the move.

Free-agent first baseman Jesus Aguilar and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal. First to report a deal was close: @susanslusser. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 24, 2023

Aguilar is entering his age-33 season. He began 2022 with the Marlins where he hit .236/.286/.388 with 15 home runs in 456 plate appearances. He was released in August by Miami and then latched on with the Orioles where he went 11-for-49 at the plate over the final 16 games.

Aguilar hit 35 home runs for the Brewers back in 2018, but has failed to show that kind of power again. He has however been a serviceable hitter posting a 119 wRC+ in 2020 and a 111 wRC+ in 2021. However, he saw his strikeout rate jump in 2022 and limped home to a career-worst 86 wRC+ with the Marlins and the Orioles.

Aguilar has been seen as a good clubhouse presence and could have a positive influence on what figures to be a young roster. He is a low-risk option that might have some trade value at the deadline if he is able to bounce back at the plate.

UPDATE - The deal is reportedly a one-year pact worth $3 million. Oakland’s 40-man roster is currently full, so a corresponding move will have to be made in order to add Aguilar.