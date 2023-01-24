Athletics announce player development staff for upcoming season

The Oakland Athletics announced their player development staff for the 2023 season Tuesday morning. The group is a mix of returners along with some new faces. The entire release is included in the tweet below.

A’s Announce Player Development Staff for 2023: pic.twitter.com/pBkbwvuNoT — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) January 24, 2023

Among the highlights are Ed Sprague returning for his eighth season with the A’s and his fourth season as Director of Player Development. Dan Hubbs comes to Oakland from the Tigers and will serve as Pitching Development coach. Veronica Alvarez moves to the role of Coordinator of Player Development, Latin America.

Running down the list of minor league managers, Fran Riordan will return for his sixth season at the helm of Triple A Las Vegas. Bobby Crosby will be in place for his third season as manager of the Double A Midland RockHounds. Craig Conklin takes over as manager of High-A Lansing after serving as an assistant hitting coach during the 2022 season. Also, Gregorio Petit returns to the organization as the new manager of Low-A Stockton. Petit was signed by the A’s in 2001 and made his major league debut with the club in 2008.

Adam Rosales will return for his third season as manager at Rookie Level Arizona while Cooper Goldby will take over as manager of Oakland’s Dominican Summer League team.