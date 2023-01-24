Hall of Fame announcement open thread

The final big even of Major League Baseball’s offseason will take place Tuesday when the voting results of the 2023 Hall of Fame election will be announced. The vote will be revealed live at 3 p.m. PST on MLB Network.

The players on the ballot need to receive 75% of the vote in order to gain election. If anyone reaches that threshold, they will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on Sunday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. PST alongside Fred McGriff who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Committee back in November.

Here is a look at the 2023 ballot:

Per Ryan Thibodaux’s excellent Hall of Fame tracker, only Todd Helton and Scott Rolen are tracking towards induction, but it is going to be close. As of Tuesday morning, Helton had appeared on 80.1% and Rolen 79% of the 177 public ballots in the tracker. That however is a fraction of the actual electorate, so it will be interesting to see if anyone reaches the 75% threshold.

