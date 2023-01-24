Oakland A’s 2023 Community Prospect List: Nominations before our first vote

After a brief hiatus, the Oakland A’s Community Prospect List will make its return for the 2023 season. This has been a big part of the Athletics Nation community for many years and it is time to get started on the next edition.

In this intro article, we will simply be nominating players for our initial ballot, which we’ll vote on next time. Here is the nomination process (we’ll add in the full voting process next time when we have a ballot to vote on):

In the comments, you may nominate a player to be put onto the ballot for the next round.

The format for the comment should be “Nomination: Player Name”.

After the first nomination for a player has been put in, all other votes for that player will come from Rec’ing that comment. The player with the most Rec’s earns the nomination. (In this case, we’re taking the top five nominees.)

We will take the top five nominees in this article for our initial ballot. In the next article, we will vote on those five nominees to determine the No. 1 prospect and then will add one new nominee to the ballot for the next time, and so on.

If you need resources, then here are a couple of links:

Make your nominations in the comments below!