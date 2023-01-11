Elephant Rumblings: Stephen Vogt takes coaching job with Mariners

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Former fan favorite Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt retired at the end of the 2022 season, but he was widely expected to remain in baseball—perhaps as a broadcast analyst or coach. Vogt wasted no time living up to expectations, as he has been hired by the Mariners as bullpen and quality-control coach. The Mariners announced the move on Tuesday, according to John Shea at the San Francisco Chronicle.

Vogt was a guest analyst for MLB Network during the 2022 postseason, but now he’ll pivot to a coaching role. Shea also mentioned that Stephen is considered a strong candidate to manage a team in the future.

Vogt spent most of his ten-year big league career with the A’s, who he represented in both of his All-Star appearances in 2015 and 2016. Those were both tough seasons for the A’s, but Vogt’s leadership and fighting spirit buoyed the spirits of A’s fans, who began chanting “We believe in Stephen Vogt” when he caught fire at the plate for a spell during Oakland’s ultimately ill-fated 2014 season.

The A’s designated Vogt for assignment during the 2017 season and the Brewers claimed him off waivers, but he found his way back to Oakland for his final season, lending his veteran presence to the clubhouse during the first season of the current rebuild cycle.

Vogt’s last at bat was a highlight of the 2022 season and a fitting end to the career of a fan favorite who came through in the clutch time and again over the years. If you’re having a bad day, just watch this half a dozen times. You’re welcome.

Stephen Vogt’s first career hit: home run



Stephen Vogt’s last career at-bat: home run pic.twitter.com/pb8eKnS9jg — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) October 5, 2022

Congrats on your first coaching gig, Stephen! I never doubted you for a moment.

