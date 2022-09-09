Game Thread #139: A’s vs. White Sox

The A’s will try to bounce back from an ugly game yesterday tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

The scheduled starter for Oakland today, James Kaprielian, was a late scratch from today due to a lacerated right middle finger. In his place will be reliever Austin Pruitt, and he should be able to provide at least a couple innings in what is now expected to be a bullpen game.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) C Sean Murphy (R) 1B Seth Brown (L) CF Ramon Laureano (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) RF Chad Pinder (R) DH Shea Langeliers (R) 2B Sheldon Neuse (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP Austin Pruitt (opener)

White Sox lineup (away)

SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Yoan Moncada (S) 1B Jose Abreu (R) DH Eloy Jimenez (R) RF Gavin Sheets (L) CF AJ Pollock (R) LF Andrew Vaughn (R) C Seby Zavala (R) 2B Romy Gonzalez (R)

RHP Lucas Giolito

How to watch/listen