Game Thread #139: A’s vs. White Sox

The A’s will try to bounce back from an ugly game yesterday tonight against the Chicago White Sox.
The scheduled starter for Oakland today, James Kaprielian, was a late scratch from today due to a lacerated right middle finger. In his place will be reliever Austin Pruitt, and he should be able to provide at least a couple innings in what is now expected to be a bullpen game.
A’s lineup (home)
- LF Tony Kemp (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- 1B Seth Brown (L)
- CF Ramon Laureano (R)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- RF Chad Pinder (R)
- DH Shea Langeliers (R)
- 2B Sheldon Neuse (R)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- RHP Austin Pruitt (opener)
White Sox lineup (away)
- SS Elvis Andrus (R)
- 3B Yoan Moncada (S)
- 1B Jose Abreu (R)
- DH Eloy Jimenez (R)
- RF Gavin Sheets (L)
- CF AJ Pollock (R)
- LF Andrew Vaughn (R)
- C Seby Zavala (R)
- 2B Romy Gonzalez (R)
- RHP Lucas Giolito
How to watch/listen
- Date: Friday, September 9
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
Loading comments...