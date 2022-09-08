Game Thread #138: A’s vs. White Sox

The A’s welcome the Chicago White Sox to the Coliseum to kick off a 4-game series.

Beginning the series for Oakland will be JP Sears. He’s been great to begin his A’s career but he’ll be opposed by AL Cy Young contender Dylan Cease.

We’ll also be greeting old friend Elvis Andrus back for the first time since his release; he signed on with Chicago for the remainder of the year and has been playing regularly. He’ll start the game leading off for his new team.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) LF Seth Brown (L) C Sean Murphy (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) 3B Vimael Machin (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP JP Sears

White Sox lineup (away)

SS Elvis Andrus (R) 3B Yoan Moncada (S) 1B Jose Abreu (R) DH Eloy Jimenez (R) LF AJ Pollock (R) RF Andrew Vaughn (R) 2B Ronny Gonzalez (R) C Seby Zavala (R) CF Adam Engel (R)

RHP Dylan Cease

