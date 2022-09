Series preview: A’s continue homestand vs. White Sox

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

White Sox SB Nation Site: South Side Sox

The A’s welcome the White Sox to town for a four-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Dylan Cease vs. JP Sears

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Lucas Giolito vs. James Kaprielian

Saturday, 1:07 p.m. PST

Lance Lynn vs. Adrian Martinez

Sunday, 1:07 p.m. PST

Johnny Cueto vs. Cole Irvin

Projected Lineups

White Sox

Elvis Andrus (R) SS Yoan Moncada (S) 3B Jose Abreu (R) 1B Eloy Jimenez (R) DH Gavin Sheets (L) RF AJ Pollock (R) LF Luis Robert (R) CF Yasmani Grandal (S) C Romy Gonzalez (R) 2B

Athletics