Elephant Rumblings: MLBPA has majority support from minor leaguers, joins AFL-CIO

There have been a pair of big events regarding the Major League Baseball Players Association this week. First and most notably, MLBPA has already been able to state the result of the union authorization cards that were sent out to minor league players. As reported in The Athletic by Evan Drellich, over 50% of players in the minors have returned signed cards. This means the weight of the players is behind the union, and MLBPA has already requested voluntary recognition by MLB for a Minor League Player Union.

Now, whether MLB will look to avoid a protracted fight and consent to the union, or dig in their heels and battle with MLBPA is still unclear. As is typical in these scenarios MLB hasn’t said a word regarding the minor league unionization effort. The best case scenario for the over 5,000 MiLB players that would be represented is for MLB to voluntarily recognize the union and get to work on drafting a collective bargaining agreement. What is more likely with the general tone and behaviour of MLB is that this is just the beginning of a long fight over the offseason, and MLBPA looks to the National Labour Relations Board to hold a union election.

The other big piece of MLBPA news is that yesterday, the union has joined the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organizations. The MLBPA joining AFL-CIO doesn’t change any of the general functions for players, but it does provide a lot of bargaining weight when the next CBA rolls around.

Critical grants for Howard Terminal’s infrastructure costs from the city will likely be discussed with the Secretary of Transportation

To explain the @SecretaryPete visit to Oakland: In 2021 they were awarded a $14.5M RAISE grant. He has been visiting grant recipients. That's what this is. However, it's a great opportunity to pitch Howard Terminal and the Mega grant program, which Oakland has applied for. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 8, 2022

A first pitch yesterday from current City Councillor and Mayoral candidate, Sheng Thao

Had a blast throwing the first pitch today. Maybe with a little practice I can be Oakland’s first professional baseball playing Mayor.



Thank you to Oakland’s @Athletics for inviting me onto the field! #RootedInOakland #OakMayor pic.twitter.com/Ufq6q1dQUm — Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@ShengForOakland) September 7, 2022

Cody Thomas could have been playing an entirely different sport

The A's have a former Oklahoma quarterback in their outfield now after all: https://t.co/fANZUK68zq — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) September 7, 2022

Just a few more days til’ Stew Day