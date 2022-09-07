Elephant Rumblings: Laureano off the IL, Oller on it

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Ramón Laureano was activated from the injured list yesterday and took the field for the A’s for the first time since August 14. Meanwhile, Adam Oller was placed on the 15-day IL due to a rib injury.

Per Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle, Oller’s absence means that James Kaprielian is back in the rotation just days after being moved to the bullpen; he had yet to make a relief appearance for the A’s, though per manager Mark Kotsay, Kaprielian may yet see some action out of the bullpen in the future.

According to Oller, who was diagnosed with costochondritis of the right rib, the injury resulted from a “freak accident” while he was stretching with a foam roller ahead of his last start. Oller hopes to be throwing again in a week, and could use a few good starts to polish his stat line, which so far lacks the sheen one would expect from an established big leaguer:

Oller, MLB 2022: 6.01 ERA, 73⅓ IP, 44 Ks, 37 BB, 17 HR, 6.52 FIP

Kaprielian has been inconsistent in 2022 and should also hope to solidify his role as a starter with a strong September.

Kaprielian, 2022: 4.79 ERA, 109 IP, 76 Ks, 51 BB, 16 HR, 5.20 FIP

It’s nice to have Ramón back on the squad to finish the season. He got off to a pretty good start yesterday in his first game back with an RBI single and a run. Welcome back, Laser!

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: OF Ramon Laureano off A’s IL, RHP Adam Oller on A’s IL, RHP Tyler Cyr to A’s, OF Cal Stevenson to LV, RHP Grant Holman on LAN IL, OFs Gabriel Maciel & Jonny Butler, IF Euribiel Angeles, C Hansen Lopez & RHP Shohei Tomioka off LAN IL… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 7, 2022

Bring ‘im on up, Guv’nor!

Three hits for Jordan Díaz tonight. He’s batting .384 in Triple-A. He’s only 22 and the A’s have a lot of players evaluate this month but since he’s already on the 40-man roster, it’d sure be fun to see him get a few weeks in the bigs. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) September 7, 2022

Number 34 will be retired on Sunday!

⏪ 1989: Dave Stewart finished the season 21-9 and went on to win World Series MVP honors after defeating the Giants twice.



Join us for a celebration of legendary A's pitcher Dave Stewart when we retire his No. 34 jersey number this Sunday: https://t.co/OAsG3jaJYP pic.twitter.com/enBQTjc9Ns — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 6, 2022

Olson has good taste in cuisine!

Matt Olson is here. Made sure to get some Burma Superstar last night, his favorite Bay Area dinner spot. pic.twitter.com/ShArUwSLfs — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) September 6, 2022

The A’s paid tribute to their former All-Star first baseman.

Matt Olson watches his tribute video on the big screen pic.twitter.com/Gq6gYTSh5b — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) September 7, 2022

Good karma leads to big home runs.

The A’s are hosting the annual Make-A-Wish Night. Chad Pinder chats with one of the kids from Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/Exg1OC60j8 — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 6, 2022

Apparently, they had just called it.

Wild game tonight. Here’s the reaction to pinder’s dinger pic.twitter.com/bCOkgpHY9Y — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) September 7, 2022

Back to back dingers got the A’s back in it last night.