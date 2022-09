Series preview: A’s welcome defending champion Braves to town

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Matt Olson returns to Oakland for the first time since this offseason’s trade.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Kyle Wright vs. Cole Irvin

Wednesday, 12:37 p.m. PST

Spencer Strider vs. Ken Waldichuk

Projected Lineups

Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) DH Dansby Swanson (R) SS Austin Riley (R) 3B Matt Olson (L) 1B William Contreras (R) C Michael Harris II (L) CF Vaughn Grissom (R) 2B Marcell Ozuna (R) LF Eddie Rosario (L) RF

Athletics