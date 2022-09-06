Elephant Rumblings: Post-August Power Rankings roundup

How was your Labour Day, Athletics Nation?

Well, August has come and gone and the A’s 2022 season is beginning to sunset. Going 10-17 last month was not overly inspiring, but about as good as you can expect out of the Athletics this year. With the youth movement in full swing it’s now a matter of seeing who has potential for next year.

A 9-game losing streak early in the month was not phenomenal but from the 15th onward the A’s were nearly neutral, winning a set against the Mariners and dropping two out of three against the Marlins. Every other series in the back-half was a wash (ignoring the third game of the Nats series, that was in September, doesn’t count).

Let’s see where the baseball world slots the Athletics after August:

Once again, there’s no major surprises here. While they had an alright couple of weeks, the A’s still play like a bottom tier team. As noted by FanGraphs, the A’s record is hovering in the realm where they could or could not get sit in the highest odds for the first pick overall in the draft lottery. The other thing that CBS Sports mentions, is that the Athletics simply need to go 13-14 over the rest of the season to avoid the seemingly inevitable 100-loss season.

It'd be fun if on Sunday, the A's all took the field with their caps pulled super low and the bills bend on the sides in honor of Dave Stewart. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) September 5, 2022

Less than a week until Stew gets his number retired

Hometown legend Dave Stewart, #34 will be retired by @Athletics in an on-field pre-game ceremony next Sunday, September 11 vs @whitesox at #oaklandcoliseum.



Fans in attendance for the pre-game ceremony will receive a replica Stewart jersey! pic.twitter.com/H6PJVE1tTd — SMPLonnie (@SMPLonnie) September 5, 2022

Cody Thomas is already making an impact after a handful of games

The hits keep coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming and they don't stop coming.



Cody Thomas is off to a strong start! #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/Rc74bnMSNR — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 5, 2022

