Game Thread #157: A’s at Mariners

Oakland begins the final road series of the season on the final day of September, taking on the Seattle Mariners for the final time this year.

It’ll be a matchup of two highly-touted pitchers as Ken Waldichuk takes on Logan Gilbert in the first game of the series. Oakland doesn’t have much to play for after missing the playoffs and (sadly) reaching the dreaded 100-loss mark, and with Seattle having a 5 1⁄ 2 game lead for a playoff spot, it looks like playing spoiler is also out of the question tonight. Still, the pitching matchup should be the first of many between these two guys for a long time, and tonight will be the Mariners’ first look at Waldichuk, too.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 3B Vimael Machin (L) DH Jordan Diaz (R) CF Seth Brown (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) RF Conner Capel (L) C Shea Langeliers (R) 2B Jonah Bride (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP Ken Waldichuk

Mariners lineup (home)

2B Dylan Moore (R) 1B Ty France (R) 3B Eugenio Suarez (R) RF Mitch Haniger (R) DH Carlos Santana (S) C Luis Torrens (R) CF Jarred Kelenic (L) LF Sam Haggerty (S) SS JP Crawford (L)

RHP Logan Gilbert

How to watch/listen