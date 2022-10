Series preview: A’s look to continue Mariners playoff drought

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, September 30 - October 2, 2022

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Mariners SB Nation Site: Lookout Landing

The A’s head to Seattle to meet up with their AL West rival Mariners for a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Ken Waldichuk vs. Logan Gilbert

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. PST

JP Sears vs. Luis Castillo

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EST

James Kaprielian vs. Robbie Ray

Projected Lineups

Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp (L) LF Vimael Machin (L) 3B Sean Murphy (R) C Seth Brown (L) CF Jordan Diaz (R) 2B Conner Capel (L) RF Dermis Garcia (R) 1B Shea Langeliers (R) DH Nick Allen (R) SS

Seattle Mariners