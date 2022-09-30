Elephant Rumblings: Adrian Martínez on facing Trout, Ohtani

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

It would be a tad hyperbolic to say that Adrian Martínez pitched a masterpiece against the Angels on Wednesday night: he allowed three earned runs in just under five innings. But the 25-year-old righty told Martin Gallegos at MLB.com that it was a “great experience” facing superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani for the first time.

Martínez struck Trout out twice and allowed just one baserunner through the first three innings. But the Angels’ centerfielder and three-time AL MVP got revenge the second time around, homering on a 2-1 changeup in the fourth inning. Ohtani followed up with a single on another changeup en route to a three-run frame for the Halos.

Gallegos observed that both changeups were well-located, but they didn’t fool the Angels’ best hitters. The A’s rookie starter took note:

“...when the fourth inning came, they knew where my changeup was going. They had a great sense of direction with my breaking ball as well.”

Martínez adjusted his pitch mix the third time he faced Trout and struck him out looking before A’s manager Mark Kotsay brought Sam Selman in for a lefty-on-lefty matchup against Ohtani.

Martínez, who came to the A’s last offseason from the Padres in the Sean Manaea trade, is fighting to get into a consistent groove in his rookie campaign.

Martínez, 2022 MLB: 6.08 ERA, 53⅓ IP, 48 Ks, 17 BB, 13 HR, 5.61 FIP, 4.11 xFIP

Kotsay commented on Martínez’s progress:

“I don’t want to say [Martínez is] right where he needs to be, but we’ve got a lot of young pitching right now, and they’re learning from their experiences out there.”

Hopefully young Adrian will pocket his experience against two of the league’s best and use it to good effect going forward.

But...but...Melissa...

Pretty sure I’ve never looked forward to the end of an MLB season more than this one. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) September 30, 2022

...THE STREAK IS STILL GOING!

Conner Capel broke up Shohei Ohtani's no-hit bid with two outs in the eighth. The A's still have not been no-hit since 1991, but are trailing 4-0 on the brink of their first 100-loss season since 1979. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) September 30, 2022

I’d like to deliver a keg to his doorstep!

I would like to buy Conner Capel a beer tonight. — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) September 30, 2022

The Aviators’ terrifying trio.

In 9 games after being promoted to Triple-A @AviatorsLV, Zack Gelof hit 5 HRs and slashed .257/.316/.714 while Tyler Soderstrom went 11 for 37 and slashed .297/.316/.405. And in 25 games in September, Kevin Smith hit 11 HRs & slashed .365/.405/.779 for Vegas. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 29, 2022

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Mason Miller reassigned to LAN, IF Sheldon Neuse cleared waivers/sent to LV, IF Ernie Clement claimed off waivers/added to A’s, RHP Colin Peluse to LV, RHP Blake Beers & IFs Drew Swift & Alexander Campos off LAN IL… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 29, 2022

Greener pastures for these ex-A’s.

Congratulations on reaching the playoffs to Ex-A's Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Lou Trivino, Josh Donaldson, Bob Melvin, Sean Manaea, Jurickson Profar, Jesse Chavez, Chris Bassitt, Mark Canha, Starling Marte, Christian Bethancourt, Max Muncy, and Trayce Thompson! — Gabe (@925mlbfan) September 29, 2022

Who’s your pick? I’d say it’s a slam dunk for Judge.