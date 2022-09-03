 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s keeping a six-pitcher rotation through the rest of the season

MLB news roundup

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

With the season winding to its end and the Athletics having less than 30 games left in the year, the focus has been on getting some playing time for younger players. One of those key spots for young A’s is in the rotation. Currently the majority of the A’s starters are in their first major league season.

There has been some juggling with rookie arms, as Adam Oller, Jared Koenig, Zach Logue, and Adrián Martínez have all bounced back and forth between Triple-A Las Vegas and the big league roster. But now as we get into September, it seems like we have the rotation set for the rest of the season.

As noted above, Martínez who had looked to be the odd man out when Ken Waldichuk was brought up on the 1st, instead gets to hang around in the rotation.

This leaves the A’s rotation as follows: Cole Irvin - James Kaprielian - JP Sears - Adam Oller - Ken Waldichuk - Adrián Martínez

In his third full season, Irvin is the veteran of the rotation, and Kaprielian is not far behind Cole in his second season. This means overall it’s a very young set of starters, and a 6-man turnaround makes a lot of sense to keep anyone from getting too worn out as we finish up the year. While we can expect to see most of these arms back next year, they’ll be joined in the spring by the returning Paul Blackburn and Daulton Jefferies, both currently on the 60-day IL.

