Elephant Rumblings: A’s keeping a six-pitcher rotation through the rest of the season

With the season winding to its end and the Athletics having less than 30 games left in the year, the focus has been on getting some playing time for younger players. One of those key spots for young A’s is in the rotation. Currently the majority of the A’s starters are in their first major league season.

There has been some juggling with rookie arms, as Adam Oller, Jared Koenig, Zach Logue, and Adrián Martínez have all bounced back and forth between Triple-A Las Vegas and the big league roster. But now as we get into September, it seems like we have the rotation set for the rest of the season.

It sounds like the A’s are planning to keep Adrián Martínez a starter and will go to a six-man rotation. It’s a way to both limit workload for a young staff and get a better look at their options. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 2, 2022

As noted above, Martínez who had looked to be the odd man out when Ken Waldichuk was brought up on the 1st, instead gets to hang around in the rotation.

This leaves the A’s rotation as follows: Cole Irvin - James Kaprielian - JP Sears - Adam Oller - Ken Waldichuk - Adrián Martínez

In his third full season, Irvin is the veteran of the rotation, and Kaprielian is not far behind Cole in his second season. This means overall it’s a very young set of starters, and a 6-man turnaround makes a lot of sense to keep anyone from getting too worn out as we finish up the year. While we can expect to see most of these arms back next year, they’ll be joined in the spring by the returning Paul Blackburn and Daulton Jefferies, both currently on the 60-day IL.

Councillor Loren Taylor on a a binding Howard Terminal vote

Oakland City Council member Loren Taylor joined @brodienbcs to discuss a possible binding vote by the end of 2022 on the Howard Terminal project pic.twitter.com/1bVbm2JgQt — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2022

Nothing major from this week, but things are leaning the A’s way regarding Howard Terminal lawsuits

That's a wrap. Judge Seligman says he will try (but doesn't promise) to have a ruling out by next week. We'll see how that goes. I don't think there were any mic drop moments. #LawsuitSZN — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 2, 2022

Some bonus local color to last night’s game

ATTENTION STOCKTON/209 BASEBALL FANS



Dean Kremer of the Baltimore Orioles is taking the mound tonight Vs. the Oakland A’s. Why does that matter?



Because Dean Kremer, former Lincoln Trojan, is a son of Stockton & it would be nice to show the dude some love!



209 STAND UP! — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) September 2, 2022

