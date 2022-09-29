Elephant Rumblings: Giambi, Lansford, Tenace, Johnson, and Steele join A’s Hall of Fame in 2023

Good morning, Athletics Nation!

Over the weekend the A’s announced their 2023 inductees to the Athletics Hall of Fame. A few major names in A’s history join the team’s hall as Jason Giambi, Carney Lansford, Gene Tenace, Bob Johnson, and Roy Steele were all named as inductees.

Across Lansford and Tenace, all four of the A’s Oakland World Series wins are represented with this group, and Giambi brings in some of the pre-Moneyball history. Johnson serves as a representative of the A’s pre-California years from his 10 seasons with the Philadelphia A’s. Finally, Roy Steele, the A’s incredibly unique PA announcer from the 60’s through to the 2000s was a fixture in the Coliseum for decades-worth of fans of the green and gold.

This group will be honoured next season on August 6, during the Bay Bridge series. They join an illustrious crew of Athletics Hall of Famers that include 2022 inductees Sal Bando, Eric Chavez, Ray Fosse, Keith Lieppman, Joe Rudi, and Steve Vucinich.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

They just don’t make fans the same across the bay

It's the 2nd inning pic.twitter.com/IQfcC2L8LS — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) September 29, 2022

Judge has finally tied the AL homer record

I’m ok with this fan behaviour