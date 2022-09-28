 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Kevin Smith raking in Vegas

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Kevin Smith has been rehabilitating his hitting approach in AAA, and his hard work seems to be coming to fruition. Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle caught up with the 26-year-old infielder who came over from Toronto in the Matt Chapman trade.

Smith was the A’s third baseman on Opening Day 2022. Chapman’s shoes are nearly impossible to fill at the hot corner, but Smith showed promise at the position. Unfortunately, his bat couldn’t keep pace with his defense, and he was demoted to AAA in June after 151 plate appearances that ended in a 1-for-37 slump.

  • Smith, 2022 MLB: .180/.216/.302, 47 wRC+, 2 HR, 4 SB, 4.6% BB, 27.8% Ks

Smith’s struggles at the plate continued in Las Vegas through the summer. He said that his slump led him astray of his customarily more aggressive approach and had him “searching for contact.” But Smith seems to have found his stroke again: entering Tuesday, he was hitting .361 with 10 home runs in 97 at-bats with the Aviators through September.

Smith told Kawahara that “keeping my intent to do damage has helped me the last month or so and is something I had all last year and kind of got away from.”

Vimael Machin has been playing third base regularly and making positive contributions in the A’s lineup of late, but Smith may offer a better defensive replacement for Chapman. Though he’s mostly played shortstop with the Aviators, Smith said he is working out at third with the goal of vying for that spot with the A’s again next spring.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Kap shares up this month.

Awww. We miss you, Mark.

Gelof and Smith tearing it up and making pitchers tear up in Vegas.

Motions dismissed.

Two out of three ain’t bad!

Nick nabs Trout.

Tony Kemp does it again.

Sodie-meter keeps rising.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...