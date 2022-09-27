Elephant Rumblings: Chad Pinder would love to stay with the A’s

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday was the last off day of the season for the A’s, as they head into their final nine games of the year. With nothing happening it was a quiet day for team news, but one morsel did pop up from The San Francisco Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara.

In a quick profile with impending free agent Chad Pinder, Chad was happy to say that he would love to re-sign with the A’s. Of course there’s no guarantee of this, Pinder has been servicable when played but has also been fully relegated to a utility role this year. While he can stand to make more than his 2022 $2.7M salary in free agency, it’s not likely that his agent will be inundated with calls from all 30 teams come November.

I’ve been a fan of Pinder across his 6 years with the team, and have even stumped for promoting his versatility via Chad Pinder Day (it’s not too late, Kotsay. Still have three home games). Especially seeing the amount of payroll shed going into 2023, and the relative youth of the roster, it wouldn’t hurt to throw Chad a couple year deal while the rebuild sorts itself out. In my mind it beats Pinder heading to the Diamondbacks or Tigers in the offseason.

I doubt we’ll see a contract extension in the next week, and you can be assured the A’s would likely skip offering a qualifying offer to Pinder. But hopefully we can see a returning face to the green and gold via free agency this offseason.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

Incredible sound film from 89 years ago

We’re so lucky to have this Honus Wagner footage pic.twitter.com/B6VNaGfntf — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 25, 2022

This is why you gotta be absolutely sure if you’re gonna pimp a homer

Gelof’s first of 2 AAA homers last night

Oppo taco Gelof

Aviators 2, River Cats 0 pic.twitter.com/Yk8nOXJjar — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 27, 2022

Lou seems to have found himself again with the Yankees

Lou Trivino, 97mph Two Seamer and 81mph Slider, Overlay pic.twitter.com/sKuSetTHdK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 27, 2022

Solid move by the league