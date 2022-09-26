 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Sheldon Neuse designated for assignment

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Oakland Athletics v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Sheldon Neuse is back in Las Vegas.

The A’s DFA’d the rookie infielder just a day after claiming Guardians infielder Ernie Clement off waivers on Friday. Clement has replaced Neuse on the A’s active roster.

It looks like Neuse quietly and quickly cleared waivers per A’s Farm, so the A’s can send the 27-year-old back to the AAA squad.

Neuse has shown promise in the minors, but failed to gain traction during his extended look with the A’s this season.

  • Neuse, 2022 MLB: 293 PA, .214/.273/.288, 67 wRC+, 4 HR, 6 SB, 6.8% BB, 27.3% Ks

The DFA indicated the A’s were prepared to move on from Neuse for a second time, but since there were no other takers around the league, he’ll be staying in the organization for now.

The A’s originally acquired Neuse along with Jesús Luzardo and Blake Treinen from the Nationals in exchange for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson ahead of the 2017 trade deadline. After a few years of mixed success in the minors and a just 61 plate appearances with the A’s, Neuse was traded along with Gus Varland to the Dodgers in 2021 in exchange for Adam Kolarek and Cody Thomas.

The Dodgers DFA’d Neuse ahead of the 2022 season, and the A’s decided to give it another go and claimed him off waivers. Sadly, the experiment stalled. Despite his years of team control, versatility in the field, and success at the plate in the minors, no other MLB organization seems to be feeling the Neuse this time around, so he’s been outrighted to the Aviators.

So what’s the over/under on seeing Sheldon Neuse in green and gold again, AN?

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

2023 A’s HOF class announced.

That’s FOUR Catfish Hunter Award nods for Vogt.

HBD, Mach-V!

Brown bested the game’s best.

The A’s gave deGrom his worst day on the mound in years.

I love Tony Kemp.

Capel lays out extra hard and it pays off.

Old friends.

Roster moves.

In Vegas it comes hot off the bat...

...and out of the hand.

I’ll keep this in mind when I play Wordle.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...