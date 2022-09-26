Elephant Rumblings: Sheldon Neuse designated for assignment

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Sheldon Neuse is back in Las Vegas.

The A’s DFA’d the rookie infielder just a day after claiming Guardians infielder Ernie Clement off waivers on Friday. Clement has replaced Neuse on the A’s active roster.

The A's have designated infielder Sheldon Neuse for assignment. The move clears a roster spot for infielder Ernie Clement, who was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians yesterday — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) September 24, 2022

It looks like Neuse quietly and quickly cleared waivers per A’s Farm, so the A’s can send the 27-year-old back to the AAA squad.

Sheldon Neuse has cleared waivers and been assigned to @AviatorsLV... https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 26, 2022

Neuse has shown promise in the minors, but failed to gain traction during his extended look with the A’s this season.

Neuse, 2022 MLB: 293 PA, .214/.273/.288, 67 wRC+, 4 HR, 6 SB, 6.8% BB, 27.3% Ks

The DFA indicated the A’s were prepared to move on from Neuse for a second time, but since there were no other takers around the league, he’ll be staying in the organization for now.

The A’s originally acquired Neuse along with Jesús Luzardo and Blake Treinen from the Nationals in exchange for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson ahead of the 2017 trade deadline. After a few years of mixed success in the minors and a just 61 plate appearances with the A’s, Neuse was traded along with Gus Varland to the Dodgers in 2021 in exchange for Adam Kolarek and Cody Thomas.

The Dodgers DFA’d Neuse ahead of the 2022 season, and the A’s decided to give it another go and claimed him off waivers. Sadly, the experiment stalled. Despite his years of team control, versatility in the field, and success at the plate in the minors, no other MLB organization seems to be feeling the Neuse this time around, so he’s been outrighted to the Aviators.

So what’s the over/under on seeing Sheldon Neuse in green and gold again, AN?

2023 A’s HOF class announced.

A’s announce their 2023 Hall of Fame class:

Jason Giambi

Carney Lansford

Gene Tenace

Bob Johnson

longtime PA announcer Roy Steele — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 24, 2022

That’s FOUR Catfish Hunter Award nods for Vogt.

Congrats to Stephen Vogt, the 2022 recipient of the Catfish Hunter Award!



The award is presented annually to an A's player whose play on the field and conduct in the clubhouse best exemplifies the competitive, inspirational, and courageous spirit of HOF pitcher Catfish Hunter. pic.twitter.com/ElJl7iuDpA — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 25, 2022

HBD, Mach-V!

Brown bested the game’s best.

Seth Brown has homered in back to back games against Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) September 25, 2022

The A’s gave deGrom his worst day on the mound in years.

I love Tony Kemp.

The A's are getting their steps in! Another ridiculous grab! pic.twitter.com/0wv6HRjfZS — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2022

Capel lays out extra hard and it pays off.

What a catch by Conner Capel pic.twitter.com/MOb43cZZpD — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 24, 2022

Old friends.

A'S RECENT MOVES: IF Sheldon Neuse cleared waivers/sent to LV, IF Ernie Clement claimed off waivers/added to A’s, RHP Colin Peluse to LV, RHP Blake Beers & IFs Drew Swift & Alexander Campos off LAN IL, RHP Joel Payamps to A’s IL, LHP Sam Selman to A’s… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 26, 2022

In Vegas it comes hot off the bat...

Tyler Soderstrom's exit velocities on his 3 hits for @AviatorsLV (the No. 2 @Athletics prospect's first multihit game at Triple-A):



103.8 mph

105.4 mph

103.7 mphhttps://t.co/sr0v5ZWti8 pic.twitter.com/hN3rwIfwOP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 25, 2022

...and out of the hand.

It’s Miller Time which means we’re on the 100mph count tonight



1st inning: 6 pitches at 100 pic.twitter.com/v8HNKoFNRo — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 25, 2022

