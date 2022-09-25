Game Thread #153: A’s vs. Mets

The A’s finish off the series against the Mets today with an afternoon matchup between a rookie starter for Oakland and a future Hall-of-Famer.

A’s lineup (home)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 3B Vimael Machin (L) C Sean Murphy (R) CF Seth Brown (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) RF Conner Capel (L) DH Shea Langeliers (R) 2B Jordan Diaz (R) SS Ernie Clement (R)

LHP JP Sears

Mets lineup (away)

CF Brandon Nimmo (L) LF Mark Canha (R) SS Francisco Lindor (S) 1B Pete Alonso (R) 2B Jeff McNeil (L) 3B Eduardo Escobar (S) RF Darin Ruf (R) RF Tyler Naquin (L) C Thomás Nido (R)

RHP Max Scherzer

How to watch/listen