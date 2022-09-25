Game Thread #153: A’s vs. Mets

The A’s finish off the series against the Mets today with an afternoon matchup between a rookie starter for Oakland and a future Hall-of-Famer.
A’s lineup (home)
- LF Tony Kemp (L)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- CF Seth Brown (L)
- 1B Dermis Garcia (R)
- RF Conner Capel (L)
- DH Shea Langeliers (R)
- 2B Jordan Diaz (R)
- SS Ernie Clement (R)
- LHP JP Sears
Mets lineup (away)
- CF Brandon Nimmo (L)
- LF Mark Canha (R)
- SS Francisco Lindor (S)
- 1B Pete Alonso (R)
- 2B Jeff McNeil (L)
- 3B Eduardo Escobar (S)
- RF Darin Ruf (R)
- RF Tyler Naquin (L)
- C Thomás Nido (R)
- RHP Max Scherzer
How to watch/listen
- Date: Sunday, September 25
- Time: 1:07 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
