Game #152: A’s get back at Mets, win 10-4

The Oakland A’s got back into the win column today, beating Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets in the second game of the series 10-4.

A shaky first inning from a rookie starting pitcher got the game off on the wrong foot but the bats backed him up with a big bottom of the first themselves. They never looked back as they went on to collect 10 runs on 14 hits and six walks on what turned out to be a big day from the offense. Who would have thought on the day one of the best pitchers in baseball is on the mound? Baseball is funny.