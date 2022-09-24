Elephant Rumblings: Roster Moves - Ernie Clement claimed off waivers

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

There have been a couple quick roster moves made by the A’s on Friday, so let’s recap:

Clement primarily plays infield positions, but can sub into the outfield if needed. Ernie was drafted by the Guardians in 2017, and progressed through their farm system to make his MLB debut last year. In 63 games with the Guardos this season Clement has slashed .200/.264/.221. He started his season in the bigs, but was sent back down to Triple-A for the month of August.

Clement is currently listed as a minors player on the A’s official roster, so we will have to see if he gets shuffled up to the bigs within the last week and change of games.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

Great to see Chavy out at the park last night!

Thrilled to present Gold Glover and former A’s third baseman Eric Chavez with his Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 green jacket! pic.twitter.com/YmfR3w3YNw — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 24, 2022

Shea Langeliers got some recognition for his AAA season

Congratulations to our MVP winners!

Shea Langeliers has been named the Mayor's Trophy winner and Most Valuable Player, and Collin Wiles has been names Most Valuable Pitcher



https://t.co/KkX2o4XumA pic.twitter.com/x88gqv8Tqj — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 23, 2022

A great Vogt design from the folks at Last Dive Bar

We must say…we’re believing a little more than we were yesterday! These are looking amazing!!!



Celebrate the career, the person, and his foundation by visiting us here at: https://t.co/VrNwaK765w pic.twitter.com/XUCEafZu7D — Last Dive Bar (@lastdivebar) September 23, 2022

Matt Davidson leading the PCL in dingers!

Matt Davidson now has the most home runs in the PCL pic.twitter.com/f7juYPQxNL — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 24, 2022

The Machine hits 700 in LA