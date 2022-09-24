 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Roster Moves - Ernie Clement claimed off waivers

By CodyFSchmidt
It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

There have been a couple quick roster moves made by the A’s on Friday, so let’s recap:

Clement primarily plays infield positions, but can sub into the outfield if needed. Ernie was drafted by the Guardians in 2017, and progressed through their farm system to make his MLB debut last year. In 63 games with the Guardos this season Clement has slashed .200/.264/.221. He started his season in the bigs, but was sent back down to Triple-A for the month of August.

Clement is currently listed as a minors player on the A’s official roster, so we will have to see if he gets shuffled up to the bigs within the last week and change of games.

Great to see Chavy out at the park last night!

Shea Langeliers got some recognition for his AAA season

A great Vogt design from the folks at Last Dive Bar

Matt Davidson leading the PCL in dingers!

The Machine hits 700 in LA

