Elephant Rumblings: Roster Moves - Ernie Clement claimed off waivers

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!
There have been a couple quick roster moves made by the A’s on Friday, so let’s recap:
- Joel Payamps moved to the 15-day IL with a strained lumbar muscle
- Sam Selman called up to fill in Payamps’ spot in the arm barn
- Ernie Clement claimed off waivers from Cleveland
Clement primarily plays infield positions, but can sub into the outfield if needed. Ernie was drafted by the Guardians in 2017, and progressed through their farm system to make his MLB debut last year. In 63 games with the Guardos this season Clement has slashed .200/.264/.221. He started his season in the bigs, but was sent back down to Triple-A for the month of August.
Clement is currently listed as a minors player on the A’s official roster, so we will have to see if he gets shuffled up to the bigs within the last week and change of games.
A’s Coverage
- Brener: Series preview: A’s hope to rain on Mets’ parade
- Ashford: Game Thread #151: A’s vs Mets
- Kawahara: A’s lineup stymied by Chris Bassitt, with deGrom and Scherzer next ($)
- Yellon: A visit to the Oakland Coliseum and an Athletics game
MLB News & Interest
- ESPN: Albert Pujols joins 700 HR club: The best stories from those who played with and against him
- Passan: The Undertaker, ‘The Wire’ and Timmy Trumpet: How closers became MLB’s ultimate showmen
- Jaffe: A Requiem for Team Entropy
- Baumann: How Alek Manoah Got His Wish
- Hockensmith: The Aaron Judge home run that changed a kid’s life
- Kaplan: Orioles hired Goldman to assess sale, source says, but litigation likely to keep team with Angelos for now ($)
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter
Great to see Chavy out at the park last night!
Thrilled to present Gold Glover and former A’s third baseman Eric Chavez with his Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 green jacket! pic.twitter.com/YmfR3w3YNw— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 24, 2022
Shea Langeliers got some recognition for his AAA season
Congratulations to our MVP winners!— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 23, 2022
Shea Langeliers has been named the Mayor's Trophy winner and Most Valuable Player, and Collin Wiles has been names Most Valuable Pitcher
https://t.co/KkX2o4XumA pic.twitter.com/x88gqv8Tqj
A great Vogt design from the folks at Last Dive Bar
We must say…we’re believing a little more than we were yesterday! These are looking amazing!!!— Last Dive Bar (@lastdivebar) September 23, 2022
Celebrate the career, the person, and his foundation by visiting us here at: https://t.co/VrNwaK765w pic.twitter.com/XUCEafZu7D
Matt Davidson leading the PCL in dingers!
Matt Davidson now has the most home runs in the PCL pic.twitter.com/f7juYPQxNL— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 24, 2022
The Machine hits 700 in LA
7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ #Pujols700 pic.twitter.com/XyddSFPpcQ— MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2022
