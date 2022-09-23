Game Thread #151: A’s vs. Mets

The A’s welcome the New York Mets to the Bay Area for a three-game weekend series.

Former Athletic Chris Bassitt gets the ball for his new team to kick the series off. He’s been everything they wanted from that trade, as he’s been one of the most stable arms in their rotation all year. The A’s will counter him with Cole Irvin, who has generally been great at the Coliseum this year but not quite as sharp recently.

A’s lineup (home)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Vimael Machin (L) C Sean Murphy (R) CF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) RF Conner Capel (L) DH Stephen Vogt (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Meta lineup (away)

CF Brandon Nimmo (L) LF Jeremy Peña (R) SS Francisco Lindor (S) 1B Pete Alonso (R) RF Darin Ruf (L) 3B Eduardo Escobar (R) 2B Jeff McNeil (R) DH Mark Vientos (R) C James McCann (R)

RHP Chris Bassitt

How to watch/listen