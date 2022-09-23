Series preview: A’s hope to rain on Mets’ parade

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics, September 23-25, 2022
Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network
Mets SB Nation Site: Amazin’ Avenue
The A’s host the Mets for a three-game set in Oakland this weekend.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:
Projected Starters
Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Chris Bassitt vs. Cole Irvin
Saturday, 1:07 p.m. PST
Jacob deGrom vs. Ken Waldichuk
Sunday, 1:07 p.m. PST
Max Scherzer vs. JP Sears
Projected Lineups
New York Mets
- Brandon Nimmo (L) CF
- Francisco Lindor (S) SS
- Jeff McNeil (L) LF
- Pete Alonso (R) 1B
- Daniel Vogelbach (L) DH
- Tyler Naquin (L) RF
- Eduardo Escobar (S) 3B
- Luis Guillorme (L) 2B
- Tomas Nido (R) C
Oakland Athletics
- Tony Kemp (L) LF
- Vimael Machin (L) 3B
- Sean Murphy (R) DH
- Seth Brown (L) CF
- Stephen Vogt (L) 1B
- Jordan Diaz (R) 2B
- Conner Capel (L) RF
- Shea Langeliers (R) C
- Nick Allen (R) SS
Loading comments...