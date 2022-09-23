Series preview: A’s hope to rain on Mets’ parade

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

The A’s host the Mets for a three-game set in Oakland this weekend.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Chris Bassitt vs. Cole Irvin

Saturday, 1:07 p.m. PST

Jacob deGrom vs. Ken Waldichuk

Sunday, 1:07 p.m. PST

Max Scherzer vs. JP Sears

Projected Lineups

New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo (L) CF Francisco Lindor (S) SS Jeff McNeil (L) LF Pete Alonso (R) 1B Daniel Vogelbach (L) DH Tyler Naquin (L) RF Eduardo Escobar (S) 3B Luis Guillorme (L) 2B Tomas Nido (R) C

Oakland Athletics