Series preview: A’s hope to rain on Mets’ parade

It’s a rematch of the ‘73 World Series this weekend.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics, September 23-25, 2022

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Mets SB Nation Site: Amazin’ Avenue

The A’s host the Mets for a three-game set in Oakland this weekend.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Chris Bassitt vs. Cole Irvin

Saturday, 1:07 p.m. PST

Jacob deGrom vs. Ken Waldichuk

Sunday, 1:07 p.m. PST

Max Scherzer vs. JP Sears

Projected Lineups

New York Mets

  1. Brandon Nimmo (L) CF
  2. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
  3. Jeff McNeil (L) LF
  4. Pete Alonso (R) 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach (L) DH
  6. Tyler Naquin (L) RF
  7. Eduardo Escobar (S) 3B
  8. Luis Guillorme (L) 2B
  9. Tomas Nido (R) C

Oakland Athletics

  1. Tony Kemp (L) LF
  2. Vimael Machin (L) 3B
  3. Sean Murphy (R) DH
  4. Seth Brown (L) CF
  5. Stephen Vogt (L) 1B
  6. Jordan Diaz (R) 2B
  7. Conner Capel (L) RF
  8. Shea Langeliers (R) C
  9. Nick Allen (R) SS

