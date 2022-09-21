Elephant Rumblings: Crunch time for Howard Terminal negotiations

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

It’s the first day of fall, the regular season will soon give way to the postseason, and the A’s will be sitting the playoffs out for a second consecutive year.

But this fall could prove more consequential than any of the A’s recent playoff runs, as it appears the proposed Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark development project might either officially be approved—or meet its demise—before the end of 2022.

Per Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle, the Oakland City Council held a meeting yesterday and issued a memo on the state of negotiations between the city and the A’s. The good news is that the city is in the process of securing about $320 million in state and federal funds to pay for offsite infrastructure upgrades that are needed to support the project.

The not-so-great news is that significantly more funding is needed and time is running out for the A’s and Oakland to reach an agreement in time to clear the way for a binding City Council vote to approve or reject the project before the year ends and a new mayor is sworn in along with some new council members, potentially introducing a less favorable political climate for the project.

A’s president Dave Kaval stated in August that the city needed to shore up about $360 million for infrastructure improvements, but the city’s memo stated that increasing costs will drive up the total, and city officials are opposed to making taxpayers foot those costs if additional grant monies can’t be secured.

Oakland City Administrator Ed Reiskin said the A’s and Oakland need to reach an agreement in the next week or so in order for a full development agreement to be presented to the City Council by November, clearing the way for a binding vote by the end of the year.

Councilman Dan Kalb stated, “If the A’s really want to be here, they have to be willing to offer a good deal, or a fair deal. All you supporters and fans out there, go lobby the A’s.”

Both sides are reportedly continuing to negotiate in earnest. Gird thyselves, AN. We’re headed to the ninth inning of this stadium saga.

Chavez induction this Friday.

On Friday, the A’s will recognize Eric Chavez, former Oakland 3B and current Mets hitting coach, as a member of the A’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Before the game, the team will present Chavez with his Hall of Fame green jacket. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 20, 2022

Injury updates.

Zach Jackson is not likely to pitch again this season, per Kotsay. He’s making progress but there’s not enough time left in the season. Adam Oller, meanwhile, began his throwing progression today and has a chance to pitch before season’s end. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 20, 2022

A little ledger detail on secured HT infrastructure funding.

Oakland says they have “secured” 90% of the offsite infrastructure for Howard Terminal as projected by the A’s last summer. More pending as described here ⤵️ https://t.co/bEGvUxbPjU — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) September 20, 2022

Today’s meeting was disrupted by a nearby shooting.

Bas and Reiskin provide an update on the shooting that happened in the plaza outside during the Oakland City Council meeting. 2 people were shot but apparently are alive. #OakMtg pic.twitter.com/yuscqyCwjr — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 20, 2022

Montas not having a great time in pinstripes so far.

Montas confirms the MRI revealed no major issues, says he had a cortisone shot yesterday, feels better today and hopes to be back for the postseason. “Oh yeah, hopefully,” he says about October. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 20, 2022

A’s rocking the vote.

Today is #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! Celebrate with us and our friends @WhenWeAllVote by registering to vote. Already registered? Text 3 friends a reminder that registering takes just a few minutes. Send them this link https://t.co/xR2kp2J9jW #RallyTheVote | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/ptNoQbgyCq — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 20, 2022

Love to see more ladies in sports broadcasting!

We are excited to have @jillgearin in the radio booth as our first female broadcaster. Jill is scheduled to call innings 3-5 of our first game today. This is something you won't want to miss! pic.twitter.com/IlIT86owqA — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 20, 2022

Judge hits #60.