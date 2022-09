Series preview: A’s face Mariners in three-game set

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

The A’s return back to northern California to meet up with their AL West rival Mariners for a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Luis Castillo vs. JP Sears

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Robbie Ray vs. James Kaprielian

Thursday, 12:37 p.m. EST

George Kirby vs. Adrian Martinez

Projected Lineups

Seattle Mariners

J.P. Crawford (L) SS Mitch Haniger (R) RF Ty France (R) 1B Carlos Santana (S) DH Dylan Moore (R) CF Sam Haggerty (S) LF Abraham Toro (S) 3B Adam Frazier (L) 2B Curt Casali (R) C

Oakland Athletics