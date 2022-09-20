 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Tyler Soderstrom heads to Vegas

MLB news roundup

By CodyFSchmidt
Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

While the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators get only have nine games left in their season, they’re still getting some reinforcements for the end of the year. The Athletics’ #2 prospect Tyler Soderstrom has been shuttled up to AAA.

This leaves Soderstrom a step away from the bigs, and were he to return to the Aviators at the start of next season, there’s a good chance Soderstrom would debut at some point in 2023. Tyler has spent most of his season in High-A Lansing, moving up to Double-A Midland at the start of August. Over the season Soderstrom has hit .265/.324/.509.

Joining Soderstrom in Las Vegas is Kyle McCann, another Catcher who has been playing in Midland since 2021 and Zack Gelof, the A’s second round pick in 2021.

