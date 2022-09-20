Elephant Rumblings: Tyler Soderstrom heads to Vegas

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!

While the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators get only have nine games left in their season, they’re still getting some reinforcements for the end of the year. The Athletics’ #2 prospect Tyler Soderstrom has been shuttled up to AAA.

Welcome to Triple-A!



We're excited to welcome @Athletics no. 2 prospect Tyler Soderstrom to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/Lgdo9issmb — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 19, 2022

This leaves Soderstrom a step away from the bigs, and were he to return to the Aviators at the start of next season, there’s a good chance Soderstrom would debut at some point in 2023. Tyler has spent most of his season in High-A Lansing, moving up to Double-A Midland at the start of August. Over the season Soderstrom has hit .265/.324/.509.

Joining Soderstrom in Las Vegas is Kyle McCann, another Catcher who has been playing in Midland since 2021 and Zack Gelof, the A’s second round pick in 2021.

Welcome to Las Vegas, Kyle! pic.twitter.com/77Df4Pske9 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 19, 2022

