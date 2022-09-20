Elephant Rumblings: Tyler Soderstrom heads to Vegas

Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation!
While the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators get only have nine games left in their season, they’re still getting some reinforcements for the end of the year. The Athletics’ #2 prospect Tyler Soderstrom has been shuttled up to AAA.
Welcome to Triple-A!— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 19, 2022
We're excited to welcome @Athletics no. 2 prospect Tyler Soderstrom to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/Lgdo9issmb
This leaves Soderstrom a step away from the bigs, and were he to return to the Aviators at the start of next season, there’s a good chance Soderstrom would debut at some point in 2023. Tyler has spent most of his season in High-A Lansing, moving up to Double-A Midland at the start of August. Over the season Soderstrom has hit .265/.324/.509.
Joining Soderstrom in Las Vegas is Kyle McCann, another Catcher who has been playing in Midland since 2021 and Zack Gelof, the A’s second round pick in 2021.
Welcome to Las Vegas, Kyle! pic.twitter.com/77Df4Pske9— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 19, 2022
A's Coverage
MLB News & Interest
Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter
#Athletics' Matt Davidson hit .429 with six home runs, nine RBIs and 29 total bases across five games for @AviatorsLV, earning a Triple-A Player of the Week selection.— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 19, 2022
https://t.co/sXYwtlzeLY pic.twitter.com/DfrtfQ7hEp
No question. And he and Farhan already have years of experience working together, which one would think would make the transition process a lot smoother. https://t.co/3o8JAZZZFP— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) September 19, 2022
Garcia has been putting on an absolute SHOW #SomosMLB | #LosAtléticos pic.twitter.com/6N96tzM2IY— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 19, 2022
