Series preview: A’s travel to Baltimore, face O’s in three-game set

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Orioles SB Nation Site: Camden Chat

The A’s continue their east coast road trip, facing the Orioles in Baltimore.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 4:10 p.m. PST

JP Sears vs. Dean Kremer

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Austin Voth

Sunday, 10:35 a.m. PST

TBD vs. Spenser Watkins

Projected Lineups

Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp (L) 2B Sean Murphy (R) DH Seth Brown (L) RF Dermis Garcia (R) 1B Vimael Machin (L) 3B Shea Langeliers (R) C Cody Thomas (L) LF Nick Allen (R) SS Cal Stevenson (L) CF

Baltimore Orioles