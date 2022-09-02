 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Series preview: A’s travel to Baltimore, face O’s in three-game set

The A’s head to Baltimore for three games.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: APR 21 Orioles at Athletics Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles, September 2-4, 2022

Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Orioles SB Nation Site: Camden Chat

The A’s continue their east coast road trip, facing the Orioles in Baltimore.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 4:10 p.m. PST

JP Sears vs. Dean Kremer

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. PST

TBD vs. Austin Voth

Sunday, 10:35 a.m. PST

TBD vs. Spenser Watkins

Projected Lineups

Oakland Athletics

  1. Tony Kemp (L) 2B
  2. Sean Murphy (R) DH
  3. Seth Brown (L) RF
  4. Dermis Garcia (R) 1B
  5. Vimael Machin (L) 3B
  6. Shea Langeliers (R) C
  7. Cody Thomas (L) LF
  8. Nick Allen (R) SS
  9. Cal Stevenson (L) CF

Baltimore Orioles

  1. Cedric Mullins (L) CF
  2. Adley Rutschman (S) C
  3. Anthony Santander (S) RF
  4. Ramon Urias (R) 3B
  5. Gunnar Henderson (L) SS
  6. Jesus Aguilar (R) DH
  7. Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B
  8. Rougned Odor (L) 2B
  9. Terrin Vavra (L) LF

