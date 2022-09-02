Series preview: A’s travel to Baltimore, face O’s in three-game set

Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles, September 2-4, 2022
Location: Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
TV: NBC Sports California
Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network
Orioles SB Nation Site: Camden Chat
The A’s continue their east coast road trip, facing the Orioles in Baltimore.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:
Projected Starters
Friday, 4:10 p.m. PST
JP Sears vs. Dean Kremer
Saturday, 4:05 p.m. PST
TBD vs. Austin Voth
Sunday, 10:35 a.m. PST
TBD vs. Spenser Watkins
Projected Lineups
Oakland Athletics
- Tony Kemp (L) 2B
- Sean Murphy (R) DH
- Seth Brown (L) RF
- Dermis Garcia (R) 1B
- Vimael Machin (L) 3B
- Shea Langeliers (R) C
- Cody Thomas (L) LF
- Nick Allen (R) SS
- Cal Stevenson (L) CF
Baltimore Orioles
- Cedric Mullins (L) CF
- Adley Rutschman (S) C
- Anthony Santander (S) RF
- Ramon Urias (R) 3B
- Gunnar Henderson (L) SS
- Jesus Aguilar (R) DH
- Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B
- Rougned Odor (L) 2B
- Terrin Vavra (L) LF
Loading comments...