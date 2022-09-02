 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Oakland police release photo of lewd Coliseum suspects

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Yeah, it’s gross to go hot and heavy in full public view. Much has been made of the couple who apparently engaged in a sex act high in the upper deck above right field at the Coliseum on August 21. (Warning: this tweet could be offensive if you squint hard enough.)

I certainly don’t need to see that, and I’d cheer security if they escorted the couple out of the stadium for their lack of consideration for the fans that paid to watch a baseball game.

But the Oakland Police Department seems a bit overzealous in their pursuit of the suspects. On Wednesday, they publicly released a surveillance photo of the couple that allegedly committed the lewd act.

According to Lauren Hepler and Sarah Ravani at the San Francisco Chronicle, the move prompted much-deserved backlash from the public, with many asserting that the department should prioritize more serious crimes—especially given the surge in violent crime seen in recent years in cities across the country, including Oakland.

A department spokesperson stated that the photo was merely released at the request of the media. But per Hepler and Ravani, the Chronicle “does not run photos of suspects of crimes unless the crime is of significant public concern,” and you won’t find the suspects’ photo in the Chronicle’s print or online publications.

Have a fine weekend, AN. The A’s are on the road, but next time you visit the Coli...please keep your pants on.

