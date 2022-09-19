Elephant Rumblings: Jordan Diaz makes MLB debut

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Yet another prospect has made their big league debut with the A’s in 2022, as Jordan Diaz was called up from Vegas to start at first base for Oakland in yesterday’s season series finale against the Astros. The pending promotion was initially reported by Daniel Alvarez-Montes at El Extrabase.

The Oakland Athletics are calling-up Colombian-born INF/OF Jordan Díaz from AAA-Las Vegas, sources tell @ElExtrabase. Has a .326/.366/.515/.882 this year in the minors.



Los Atléticos de Oakland subieron a Grandes Ligas al INF/OF colombiano, Jordan Díaz. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) September 17, 2022

Mark Polishuk at MLB Trade Rumors posted a rundown on Jordan’s history and attributes. The 22-year-old signed with the A’s as an international free agent in his teens and has blossomed into a formidable hitter, posting impressive numbers in Double- and Triple-A this season:

Diaz, 2022 MiLB: 407 PA, .326/.366/.515, 19 HR

Diaz got off to a good start with this seventh inning single in his debut yesterday:

SAVE THAT BALL



The first major league hit for Jordan Díaz! pic.twitter.com/yUyOiN8tRm — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 18, 2022

Polishuk notes that Diaz isn’t well established defensively but will likely see some time at the hot corner in addition to first base as the season winds down. He’s currently ranked eighth among A’s prospects by MLB Pipeline.

The A’s made room for Diaz by placing Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain. With just over two weeks left of the regular season, Laureano could well be done for 2022. If so, a season hampered by suspension and injury will end unremarkably with a line of .211/.287/.376 in just 383 plate appearances.

Ramón Laureano to 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain; IF Jordan Díaz called up from Triple-A, per A’s. Díaz, 22, is the No. 8 prospect in the A’s system, per MLB Pipeline, and up for his major-league debut. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) September 18, 2022

Welcome to Oakland, Jordan Diaz! And get well soon, Laser!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Sodie moving up.

No RBIs for Tyler Soderstrom, but I hear he will have more chances to get 100 with Las Vegas. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) September 18, 2022

And a big jump for Mason Miller.

A’s pitching prospect Mason Miller moves from High-A to Triple-A. https://t.co/FIqtX4bzhE — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 17, 2022

Green and gold since he was 16!

A dream becomes reality



At 12 years old, Jordan Díaz met A’s scout Tito Quintero in Colombia



On his 16th birthday, Jordan signed a minor league contract with the A’s



Today, he puts on the Green & Gold and is starting at first base pic.twitter.com/uWChHpLavZ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 18, 2022

Smith hits for cycle in Aviators loss.

SS Kevin Smith hit for the cycle for @AviatorsLV tonight, hitting 2 HRs with a triple, double, single, 3 RBIs & 5 runs in 5 ABs. DH Matt Davidson had 4 hits with 2 HRs, and RHP Mason Miller K'd 3 in 3 scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut as Vegas lost to Tacoma 12-11. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 18, 2022

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: 1B Jordan Diaz & LHP Jared Koenig to A’s, OF Ramon Laureano & LHP Sam Moll to A’s IL, OF Billy McKinney & IF David MacKinnon to LV IL, RHP Mason Miller to LV, OF Skye Bolt off A’s IL/to LV, RHP Domingo Tapia cleared waivers/to LV… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 18, 2022

A’s and city not swiftly progressing per Casey Pratt.