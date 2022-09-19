 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Jordan Diaz makes MLB debut

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Sep 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Jordan Diaz (75) looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Yet another prospect has made their big league debut with the A’s in 2022, as Jordan Diaz was called up from Vegas to start at first base for Oakland in yesterday’s season series finale against the Astros. The pending promotion was initially reported by Daniel Alvarez-Montes at El Extrabase.

Mark Polishuk at MLB Trade Rumors posted a rundown on Jordan’s history and attributes. The 22-year-old signed with the A’s as an international free agent in his teens and has blossomed into a formidable hitter, posting impressive numbers in Double- and Triple-A this season:

  • Diaz, 2022 MiLB: 407 PA, .326/.366/.515, 19 HR

Diaz got off to a good start with this seventh inning single in his debut yesterday:

Polishuk notes that Diaz isn’t well established defensively but will likely see some time at the hot corner in addition to first base as the season winds down. He’s currently ranked eighth among A’s prospects by MLB Pipeline.

The A’s made room for Diaz by placing Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain. With just over two weeks left of the regular season, Laureano could well be done for 2022. If so, a season hampered by suspension and injury will end unremarkably with a line of .211/.287/.376 in just 383 plate appearances.

Welcome to Oakland, Jordan Diaz! And get well soon, Laser!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Sodie moving up.

And a big jump for Mason Miller.

Green and gold since he was 16!

Smith hits for cycle in Aviators loss.

Roster moves.

A’s and city not swiftly progressing per Casey Pratt.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...