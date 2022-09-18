Game thread #146: A’s at Astros

The A’s take on the Houston Astros in the final matchup of the season between these two division rivals.

Catcher Shea Langeliers is behind the plate today, and Dermis Garcia gets the start in left field to make room for the recently-recalled Jordan Diaz, who is getting into his first MLB game this afternoon. He’s had a solid year in the minors with the bay, and Oakland will use the final few weeks to get an up close look at him.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) LF Dermis Garcia (R) DH Sean Murphy (R) RF Chad Pinder (R) CF Seth Brown (L) C Shea Langeliers (R) 1B Jordan Diaz (R) 3B Jonah Bride (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP Ken Waldichuk

Astros lineup (home)

2B Jose Altuve (R) SS Jeremy Peña (R) LF Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) DH Trey Mancini (R) CF Chas McCormick (R) C Martin Maldonado (R)

RHP Framber Valdez

How to watch/listen