Game Thread #146: A’s at Astros

Time to get back in the win column

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland will try again to beat the Houston Astros, giving the ball to staff leader Cole Irvin for game three of the four-game set.

A’s lineup (away)

  1. 2B Tony Kemp (L)
  2. 3B Vimael Machin (L)
  3. C Sean Murphy (R)
  4. RF Seth Brown (L)
  5. LF Chad Pinder (R)
  6. 1B Dermis Garcia (R)
  7. DH Shea Langeliers (R)
  8. CF Cristian Pache (R)
  9. SS Nick Allen (R)
  • LHP Cole Irvin

Astros lineup (home)

  1. 2B Jose Altuve (R)
  2. LF Aledmys Diaz (R)
  3. DH Yordan Alvarez (L)
  4. 3B Alex Bregman (R)
  5. RF Kyle Tucker (L)
  6. 1B Trey Mancini (R)
  7. CF Chas McCormick (R)
  8. C Christian Vázquez (R)
  9. SS David Hensley (R)
  • RHP Jose Urquidy

How to watch/listen

  • Date: Saturday, September 17
  • Time: 4:20 p.m. PT
  • TV: NBC Sports California
  • Radio: 960 AM
  • Streaming (listen): A’s Cast

