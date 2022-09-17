Game Thread #146: A’s at Astros

Oakland will try again to beat the Houston Astros, giving the ball to staff leader Cole Irvin for game three of the four-game set.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Vimael Machin (L) C Sean Murphy (R) RF Seth Brown (L) LF Chad Pinder (R) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) DH Shea Langeliers (R) CF Cristian Pache (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

LHP Cole Irvin

Astros lineup (home)

2B Jose Altuve (R) LF Aledmys Diaz (R) DH Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Trey Mancini (R) CF Chas McCormick (R) C Christian Vázquez (R) SS David Hensley (R)

RHP Jose Urquidy

How to watch/listen