Game Thread #145: A’s at Astros

Oakland will try again to beat the Houston Astros, giving the ball to staff leader Cole Irvin for game three of the four-game set.
A’s lineup (away)
- 2B Tony Kemp (L)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- RF Seth Brown (L)
- LF Chad Pinder (R)
- 1B Dermis Garcia (R)
- DH Shea Langeliers (R)
- CF Cristian Pache (R)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- LHP Cole Irvin
Astros lineup (home)
- 2B Jose Altuve (R)
- LF Aledmys Diaz (R)
- DH Yordan Alvarez (L)
- 3B Alex Bregman (R)
- RF Kyle Tucker (L)
- 1B Trey Mancini (R)
- CF Chas McCormick (R)
- C Christian Vázquez (R)
- SS David Hensley (R)
- RHP Jose Urquidy
How to watch/listen
- Date: Saturday, September 17
- Time: 4:20 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
