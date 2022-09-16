Game Thread #145: A’s at Astros

After dropping last night’s game, the A’s will try to get back in the win column tonight in the second of four games against the Houston Astros.
A’s lineup (away)
- LF Tony Kemp (L)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- CF Seth Brown (L)
- RF Ramon Laureano (R)
- 1B Dermis Garcia (R)
- 2B Jonah Bride (R)
- DH Shea Langeliers (R)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- RHP Adrian Martinez
Astros lineup (home)
- 2B Jose Altuve (R)
- SS Jeremy Peña (R)
- LF Yordan Alvarez (L)
- 3B Alex Bregman (R)
- RF Kyle Tucker (L)
- 1B Yule Gurriel (R)
- DH Trey Mancini (R)
- CF Mauricio Dubón (R)
- C Martin Maldonado (R)
- RHP Justin Verlander
How to watch/listen
- Date: Friday, September 16
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
