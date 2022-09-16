 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Dermis Garcia emerging as 2023 roster candidate

By DanielTatomer
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Dermis Garcia #76 of the Oakland Athletics singles in two runs in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Select players are wearing the number 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day.
Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

There wasn’t much hype surrounding Dermis Garcia when he was called up from the Aviators in July, but the 24-year-old product of the Yankees system is beginning to turn heads and make a case for himself as a potential everyday player next season.

Ali Thanawalla at NBC Sports Bay Area took note of Garcia’s emergence following another strong performance at the plate yesterday, in which the young first baseman drove in both of the A’s runs in their 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Garcia signed with the A’s as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2022 season. He isn’t a highly ranked prospect, but he’s been hitting like an All-Star through 67 plate appearances over the summer:

  • Garcia, 2022 MLB: .288/.373/.559, 171 wRC+, 4 HR, 10.4% BB, 43.3% Ks

That’s a great-looking line overall, but Garcia won’t likely maintain anything close to it if he doesn’t show greater plate discipline and bring down his astronomical strikeout rate. One particularly glaring stat is a BABIP of .500: an unsustainable outlier that reminds us 67 PAs is a pretty small sample. But if Garcia can find his way to a more disciplined approach, the power he’s displayed could make him a valuable mainstay in the A’s lineup.

Seth Brown has had the most starts at first base with the A’s this season, but Brownie is a serviceable outfielder, so he shouldn’t block Garcia from an everyday spot if the rookie proves worthy through September and in next year’s Spring Training.

So what do you think we have in Dermis Garcia, AN? Is he a legitimate part of the A’s future, or just an aggressive swinger whose luck is about to run out once opponents suss him out and adjust accordingly? Sound off below!

