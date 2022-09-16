Elephant Rumblings: Dermis Garcia emerging as 2023 roster candidate

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

There wasn’t much hype surrounding Dermis Garcia when he was called up from the Aviators in July, but the 24-year-old product of the Yankees system is beginning to turn heads and make a case for himself as a potential everyday player next season.

Ali Thanawalla at NBC Sports Bay Area took note of Garcia’s emergence following another strong performance at the plate yesterday, in which the young first baseman drove in both of the A’s runs in their 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Garcia signed with the A’s as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2022 season. He isn’t a highly ranked prospect, but he’s been hitting like an All-Star through 67 plate appearances over the summer:

Garcia, 2022 MLB: .288/.373/.559, 171 wRC+, 4 HR, 10.4% BB, 43.3% Ks

That’s a great-looking line overall, but Garcia won’t likely maintain anything close to it if he doesn’t show greater plate discipline and bring down his astronomical strikeout rate. One particularly glaring stat is a BABIP of .500: an unsustainable outlier that reminds us 67 PAs is a pretty small sample. But if Garcia can find his way to a more disciplined approach, the power he’s displayed could make him a valuable mainstay in the A’s lineup.

Seth Brown has had the most starts at first base with the A’s this season, but Brownie is a serviceable outfielder, so he shouldn’t block Garcia from an everyday spot if the rookie proves worthy through September and in next year’s Spring Training.

So what do you think we have in Dermis Garcia, AN? Is he a legitimate part of the A’s future, or just an aggressive swinger whose luck is about to run out once opponents suss him out and adjust accordingly? Sound off below!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Good luck, TK!

21 well represented by the A’s on Clemente day.

Tony Kemp, the A's Roberto Clemente Award nominee, and Vimael Machin, who is from Puerto Rico, will wear No. 21 tonight for Roberto Clemente Day. Stephen Vogt will also wear 21, his regular number. https://t.co/0ldUpVRcA5 — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) September 15, 2022

Few stars have shown Clemente’s strength of character.

Roberto Clemente did it all. pic.twitter.com/OR5KTaqiDH — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2022

Stew won the Clemente Award in 1990.

Dave Stewart caught up with @Ken_Rosenthal to reflect on his recent humanitarian efforts, and his recognition as a 1990 Roberto Clemente Award winner. pic.twitter.com/0JtjWvDsip — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 16, 2022

We salute them!

Roster moves,

A'S MOVES: RHP Mason Miller to LV, OF Billy McKinney & IF David MacKinnon to LV IL, OF Skye Bolt off A’s IL/sent to LV, RHPs Domingo Tapia & Brent Honeywell & OF Luis Barrera cleared waivers/sent to LV, RHP Collin Wiles to A’s, C Jose Mujica to ACL A’s… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 16, 2022

Sodie and Estes dominate the Lansing Lugnuts’ 2022 leaderboard.

Final @LansingLugnuts Season Leaders (min. 200 AB/80 IP)

HR: C-1B Tyler Soderstrom 20

OBP: OF L.Butler/OF G.Maciel .357

SLG: C-1B Tyler Soderstrom .513

OPS: C-1B Tyler Soderstrom .837

K: RHP Joey Estes 92

ERA: RHP Joey Estes 4.55

WHIP: RHP Joey Estes 1.27

K/9: RHP Joey Estes 9.1 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 15, 2022

Congrats to the Ports’ 2022 season leaders.

Final @stocktonports Season Leaders (min. 200 AB/80 IP)

HR: SS Max Muncy 16

OBP: C CJ Rodriguez .380

SLG: OF Kevin Richards .452

OPS: SS Max Muncy .799

K: RHP Luke Anderson 111

ERA: RHP Kyle Virbitsky 4.78

WHIP: RHP Kyle Virbitsky 1.40

K/9: RHP Luke Anderson 10.4 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 15, 2022

Miller off to a phenomenal start in the A’s minor league system.

Tuned into the Las Vegas Aviators game just in time to hear that Mason Miller will be making his AAA debut this weekend against Tacoma.



The A’s 3rd rd pick, 2021, out of Gardner-Webb has appeared in

4 games this season:

9IP 18Ks .56 WHIP#AZL #LANSING — Kim C (@Cu_As) September 16, 2022

Gofundme started for the family of Anthony Varvaro.