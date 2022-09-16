Elephant Rumblings: Dermis Garcia emerging as 2023 roster candidate

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
There wasn’t much hype surrounding Dermis Garcia when he was called up from the Aviators in July, but the 24-year-old product of the Yankees system is beginning to turn heads and make a case for himself as a potential everyday player next season.
Ali Thanawalla at NBC Sports Bay Area took note of Garcia’s emergence following another strong performance at the plate yesterday, in which the young first baseman drove in both of the A’s runs in their 5-2 loss to the Astros.
Garcia signed with the A’s as a minor league free agent ahead of the 2022 season. He isn’t a highly ranked prospect, but he’s been hitting like an All-Star through 67 plate appearances over the summer:
- Garcia, 2022 MLB: .288/.373/.559, 171 wRC+, 4 HR, 10.4% BB, 43.3% Ks
That’s a great-looking line overall, but Garcia won’t likely maintain anything close to it if he doesn’t show greater plate discipline and bring down his astronomical strikeout rate. One particularly glaring stat is a BABIP of .500: an unsustainable outlier that reminds us 67 PAs is a pretty small sample. But if Garcia can find his way to a more disciplined approach, the power he’s displayed could make him a valuable mainstay in the A’s lineup.
Seth Brown has had the most starts at first base with the A’s this season, but Brownie is a serviceable outfielder, so he shouldn’t block Garcia from an everyday spot if the rookie proves worthy through September and in next year’s Spring Training.
So what do you think we have in Dermis Garcia, AN? Is he a legitimate part of the A’s future, or just an aggressive swinger whose luck is about to run out once opponents suss him out and adjust accordingly? Sound off below!
Best of Twitter:
Good luck, TK!
Truly Honored. #ClementeDay pic.twitter.com/jQ3GbdpAto— Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) September 15, 2022
21 well represented by the A’s on Clemente day.
Tony Kemp, the A's Roberto Clemente Award nominee, and Vimael Machin, who is from Puerto Rico, will wear No. 21 tonight for Roberto Clemente Day. Stephen Vogt will also wear 21, his regular number. https://t.co/0ldUpVRcA5— Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) September 15, 2022
Few stars have shown Clemente’s strength of character.
Roberto Clemente did it all. pic.twitter.com/OR5KTaqiDH— MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2022
Stew won the Clemente Award in 1990.
Dave Stewart caught up with @Ken_Rosenthal to reflect on his recent humanitarian efforts, and his recognition as a 1990 Roberto Clemente Award winner. pic.twitter.com/0JtjWvDsip— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 16, 2022
We salute them!
Happy #HispanicHeritageMonth!— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 15, 2022
Join us in celebrating all month long! #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/kKI5EJnqq8
Roster moves,
A'S MOVES: RHP Mason Miller to LV, OF Billy McKinney & IF David MacKinnon to LV IL, OF Skye Bolt off A’s IL/sent to LV, RHPs Domingo Tapia & Brent Honeywell & OF Luis Barrera cleared waivers/sent to LV, RHP Collin Wiles to A’s, C Jose Mujica to ACL A’s… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 16, 2022
Sodie and Estes dominate the Lansing Lugnuts’ 2022 leaderboard.
Final @LansingLugnuts Season Leaders (min. 200 AB/80 IP)— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 15, 2022
HR: C-1B Tyler Soderstrom 20
OBP: OF L.Butler/OF G.Maciel .357
SLG: C-1B Tyler Soderstrom .513
OPS: C-1B Tyler Soderstrom .837
K: RHP Joey Estes 92
ERA: RHP Joey Estes 4.55
WHIP: RHP Joey Estes 1.27
K/9: RHP Joey Estes 9.1
Congrats to the Ports’ 2022 season leaders.
Final @stocktonports Season Leaders (min. 200 AB/80 IP)— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 15, 2022
HR: SS Max Muncy 16
OBP: C CJ Rodriguez .380
SLG: OF Kevin Richards .452
OPS: SS Max Muncy .799
K: RHP Luke Anderson 111
ERA: RHP Kyle Virbitsky 4.78
WHIP: RHP Kyle Virbitsky 1.40
K/9: RHP Luke Anderson 10.4
Miller off to a phenomenal start in the A’s minor league system.
Tuned into the Las Vegas Aviators game just in time to hear that Mason Miller will be making his AAA debut this weekend against Tacoma.— Kim C (@Cu_As) September 16, 2022
The A’s 3rd rd pick, 2021, out of Gardner-Webb has appeared in
4 games this season:
9IP 18Ks .56 WHIP#AZL #LANSING
Gofundme started for the family of Anthony Varvaro.
A gofundme page has been set up for the family of #MSMfam Anthony Varvaro who tragically lost his life yesterday. Anthony is survived by his wife and four children. Please donate if you can https://t.co/87IlwiC3WQ— Meister Sports (@Meister_Sports) September 12, 2022
