Series preview: A’s look to spoil Astros in four-game series

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: A’s Cast/A’s Radio Network

Astros SB Nation Site: Crawfish Boxes

The A’s look to spoil the AL West-leading Astros.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Thursday, 4:20 p.m. PST

James Kaprielian vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

Friday, 5:10 p.m. PST

Adrian Martinez vs. Justin Verlander

Saturday, 4:10 p.m. PST

Cole Irvin vs. Jose Urquidy

Sunday, 11:10 a.m. PST

Ken Waldichuk vs. Framber Valdez

Projected Lineups

Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp (L) 2B Sean Murphy (R) C Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) CF Vimael Machin (L) 3B Dermis Garcia (R) 1B Cody Thomas (L) LF Shea Langeliers (R) DH Nick Allen (R) SS

Houston Astros