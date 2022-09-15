Game Thread #144: A’s at Astros

Coming off their first win in a week, the A’s will try to make it two in a row in the first game of the series against a division rival on Roberto Clemente Day.
Oakland will be sending out right-hander James Kaprielian to take in the Houston Astros tonight, who is set for his 23rd start of the season.
One oddity from today’s lineup: Seth Brown is penciled into center field while Ramon Laureano is in right.
A’s lineup (away)
- 2B Tony Kemp (L)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- CF Seth Brown (L)
- RF Ramon Laureano (R)
- DH Stephen Vogt (L)
- 1B Dermis Garcia (R)
- LF Cody Thomas (L)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- RHP James Kaprielian
Astros lineup (home)
- SS Jeremy Peña (R)
- 2B Aledmys Diaz (R)
- LF Yordan Alvarez (L)
- 3B Alex Bregman (R)
- RF Kyle Tucker (L)
- 1B Yule Gurriel (R)
- DH Trey Mancini (R)
- C Christian Vázquez (R)
- CF Chas McCormick (R)
- RHP Lance McCullers Jr.
How to watch/listen
- Date: Thursday, September 15
- Time: 4:20 p.m. PT
- TV: FOX Sports
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
