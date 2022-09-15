Game Thread #144: A’s at Astros

Coming off their first win in a week, the A’s will try to make it two in a row in the first game of the series against a division rival on Roberto Clemente Day.

Oakland will be sending out right-hander James Kaprielian to take in the Houston Astros tonight, who is set for his 23rd start of the season.

One oddity from today’s lineup: Seth Brown is penciled into center field while Ramon Laureano is in right.

A’s lineup (away)

2B Tony Kemp (L) 3B Vimael Machin (L) C Sean Murphy (R) CF Seth Brown (L) RF Ramon Laureano (R) DH Stephen Vogt (L) 1B Dermis Garcia (R) LF Cody Thomas (L) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP James Kaprielian

Astros lineup (home)

SS Jeremy Peña (R) 2B Aledmys Diaz (R) LF Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Yule Gurriel (R) DH Trey Mancini (R) C Christian Vázquez (R) CF Chas McCormick (R)

RHP Lance McCullers Jr.

How to watch/listen