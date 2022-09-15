Elephant Rumblings: MLB voluntarily recognizes Minor League players union

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!
An update on an ongoing topic we’ve been following here: Yesterday, the MLBPA had their authorization cards returned from minor leaguers certified by a third party. Upon that certification, MLB has voluntarily recognized the MLBPA as the bargaining party for minor league players.
Minor League players officially joined the MLB Players Association after MLB voluntarily recognized the union as the players’ bargaining representatives.https://t.co/MSRYBLZ3vD pic.twitter.com/anCXGUixcU— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 14, 2022
Now MLBPA will create a bargaining group for minor leaguers, separate from the majors bargaining group, and the protracted battle of writing the initial MiLBPA CBA will begin with bargaining between sides.
Roster Moves, Transactions, and Injuries
A’s Coverage
- Brener: Game #143: A’s vs. Rangers
- Castillo: Why A’s Owens pegs Langeliers as MLB’s ‘premier’ catcher
- Razo: Garcia’s adjustments pay off with power on display vs. Rangers
- Womack: ‘This is my home’: A few ride-or-die Oakland A’s fans stick with team amid wretched year
- Rosenstein: Ex-Yankees struggle on the mound: Cardinals’ Jordan Montgomery, Athletics’ Ken Waldichuk updates
- McDonald: Athletics Outright Skye Bolt
MLB News & Interest
- ESPN: Minor leaguers are joining the MLBPA: Here’s what the unionization means
- Drellich: Minor league baseball union creates massive change nearly unthinkable 3 years ago ($)
- ESPN: 2022 MLB playoffs: Clinching scenarios, bracket and schedule
- Blum, Torres: Prospects behind Angels lawsuit say lost deals caused frustration, shock ($)
- Passan: Jeff Passan’s early 2022-23 MLB free agency tiers
- Sarris: Across MLB, spin rates are back up near their peak. Is the sticky stuff here to stay?
- Baumann: In Praise of Cal Quantrill, the Averagest Pitcher North of the Rio Grande ($)
- Clemens: Another Aaron Judge Milestone Homer Update
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter
Always great to have more broadcast options
Incredibly exciting news: This fall, MLB Network will air all ALDS and ALCS games... ¡¡¡EN ESPAÑOL!!! pic.twitter.com/5WaUfokWw6— Nathalie Alonso (@NathalieMLB) September 14, 2022
Oh good, he doesn’t have a history of completely owning the A’s at all
Dusty Baker said Justin Verlander is in line to start Friday against the A’s. Will confirm rotation soon.— Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) September 14, 2022
Little-league home run alert
Gleyber Torres with his third hit of the night! The Yankees are on the board!— YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 15, 2022
Watch and Stream #YANKSonYES LIVE: https://t.co/aRu5PF6iD2 pic.twitter.com/HF2zDjypZm
A new record for a battery has been set in St. Louis
Two of the best to ever do it.❤️ pic.twitter.com/WkH2KAhy5q— MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2022
Loading comments...