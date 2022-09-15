 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: MLB voluntarily recognizes Minor League players union

MLB news roundup

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

An update on an ongoing topic we’ve been following here: Yesterday, the MLBPA had their authorization cards returned from minor leaguers certified by a third party. Upon that certification, MLB has voluntarily recognized the MLBPA as the bargaining party for minor league players.

Now MLBPA will create a bargaining group for minor leaguers, separate from the majors bargaining group, and the protracted battle of writing the initial MiLBPA CBA will begin with bargaining between sides.

